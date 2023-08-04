Tyler Care Clinic will kick off National Health Center Week, which happens Aug. 6 through 12, with an inaugural block party and open house.
The national week is a chance for health centers across the U.S. to highlight and celebrate the commitment and passion of staff, board members and community partners, according to Director of Communications and Public Relations Ashley Tompkins.
“Our goal is to let the community know that Tyler Care Clinic - Troup Highway offers quality, affordable and comprehensive healthcare for your entire family. From adult primary care to pediatrics, dental care for adults and children, behavioral health, vaccinations and more, we’ve got you covered,” she said. “You can stop by the block party and meet our team of providers and staff, tour our health center and learn more about how we can help your family.”
The event will include free health screenings and will have more than 20 organizations on hand to talk about local resources plus vendors, food trucks and more. Tyler Care Clinic – Troup Highway will be offering tours of the clinic and health center and attendees can enter for a chance to win free sports physicals and dental cleanings.
Tompkins said the event is a good way to connect neighbors with local resources while having a great time.
“We’re excited to connect our neighbors with so many great, local resources. We’ll have organizations from across East Texas that can help attendees sign up for different types of assistance and services,” she said. “We have a lot of fun things planned.”
“Stop by, say hello, grab some free swag and learn about resources available to you and check out local vendors who will have items for sale,” Tompkins said. “You can also grab a coffee, lunch or dessert from the food trucks that will be at the event.”
Tompkins said the clinic is proud to offer quality and affordable health care to the East Texas community.
“We believe in making healthcare accessible for everyone. We are proud to offer quality, affordable healthcare for your entire family,” she said. “Tyler Care Clinic – Troup Highway is a federally qualified health center that provides vital services to East Texans, regardless of their ability to pay.”
Organizations and vendors that will be attending the event include Tyler Care Clinic – Troup Hwy. Primary Care, Tyler Care Clinic – Troup Hwy. Pediatric Care, Tyler Care Clinic – Troup Hwy. Dental Care, Tyler Care Clinic – Troup Hwy. Behavioral Health Care, Tyler Police Department, Tyler Fire Department, DJ Melz with Townsquare Media, UnitedHealth Care, Texas Children’s Health Plan, Molina Healthcare, Home Visiting – BCFS Health and Human Services, Humana, East Texas Food Bank, People Attempting to Health (PATH), Children’s Defense Fund, Christy’s Safe Haven, Family and Youth Success (FAYS), Axia Center, ETCIL, Workforce Solutions of East Texas, Tyler Public Library, Healthy Start – Tyler – BCFS Health and Human Services, Tamesha’s Tasty Treats, Kountry Love Baking, The Broken Bread Bakery, Frios Pops, The Mac Stack, La Sonorense Birria, Travelin’ Toms Coffee, Kendra Scott – Tyler, Cute Thangz: By Les, Bella Wella Candles, Boutiques & More, BAM Krafty Creations, RainBOW Creations by Angie, Rustic Tequila Boutique, Hotworx, Suzan Clayz, Lizzie’s, Yarncraft, The Divine Garden, JustKidding Boutique, and Native Herbs Apothecary.
The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tyler Care Clinic – Troup Highway is located at 4519 Troup Highway.
For more information, visit Tyler Care Clinic – Troup Highway Facebook page.