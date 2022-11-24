Tyler businesses are stocking the shelves in preparation for Black Friday and Small Business Saturday.
Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving, is one of the biggest shopping days of the year offering shoppers major discounts. Small Business Saturday is part of the national Shop Small initiative begun by American Express in 2010.
Several Tyler business owners say they are ready for the shopping craze.
Chelsea Hart, owner of Rega of Paris Home Consignment Gallery, said she has been taking extra measures to make sure the store is ready for tons of foot traffic and sales.
“I am getting the software system set up to handle it as well as picking out the perfect items for the deal,” she said. “We will also be starting our countdown to Christmas gift giveaway.”
The business, which has two locations on Broadway, will be offering deals on furniture and décor with the chance to win other big-ticket items.
“We will have blow out sales including $20 furniture pieces and $1 décor. Any purchase over $100 will get in the drawing to win a Kitchen Aid Mixer, an XBox Series S, Karaoke machine, or Electric Razor,” Hart said. “On Small Business Saturday, every purchase will receive 10% back in store credit as a thank you for shopping small.”
Hart said although Friday and Saturday are some of the store's biggest shopping days of the year, the store makes sure to give employees time with their families for the holiday.
“We will actually be opening late on Friday to ensure the staff is able to sleep in, or spend the morning with relatives after Thanksgiving,” she said. “We will open at noon.”
Some of the biggest Black Friday sales happen at larger retailers such as Academy.
Academy spokesperson Tyler Sumrall said the store is ready for shoppers and will open at 5 a.m.
“Academy team members are working hard to make sure customers are able to take advantage of our hot deals as soon as doors open at 5 a.m. on Black Friday,” he said. “We’ve got several deals on big ticket items like game room tables, ride-ons, outdoor cooking setups, fitness equipment and much more.”
“Our team has made sure the store is well stocked and ready for the influx of excited customers on Friday morning,” Sumrall added.
However, Sumrall said the company also understands the importance of spending the holidays with family and friends. The store was closed on Thanksgiving Day to "provide our team members and customers time to have fun and make memories with family and friends,” he said.
Broadway Square Mall features larger retailers and some small businesses as well. It will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and open at 6 a.m. Friday until 9 p.m. Santa Claus will also be there at Center Court for visitors and photos.
Small Business Saturday is also a major shopping day when shoppers can support local businesses in their community.
"Since it started in 2010, consumers have reported spending an estimated $163 billion at small businesses across all 12 Small Business Saturdays combined," American Express said on its website.
Nick Mayfield, Longview's Main Street Manager, said small businesses provide most of the jobs in a community and are financially significant to a city.
The U.S. Small Business Administration has said that as of 2020, there were 31.7 million small businesses in the United States, accounting for 99.9% of all U.S. businesses.
In Texas, 3.1 million small businesses account for 99.8% of Texas businesses, and 4.9 million small business employees account for 44.5% of Texas employees the agency reported.
A lot more of the taxes generated by a small, local business go back to the community, Mayfield said, and they tend to be more responsive to customers' needs.
In recognition of Small Business Saturday, Visit Tyler is hosting a Small Business Pop-Up Shop from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Downtown Plaza Tower.
More than 20 vendors will be set up for the event along with local storefronts, according to Visit Tyler President Shari Lee.
Lee said the event, in its second year, is great way to show support for local businesses.
“Small businesses rely on customers shopping local year-round, but especially during the holidays. When money is spent in our community, it helps our local economy,” she said. “Not only does it support fellow residents who own these businesses, the tax revenue for our city can help fund projects that improve the quality of life for our citizens.”
Kristy Norman with Lou C and Levi, who is helping coordinate the event, agreed the event benefits local businesses, especially those who do not operate out of a brick and mortar.
“It helps showcase some small businesses that may not have a brick and mortar; a couple do, but most are small businesses that do pop-ups and sell online,” she said. “This gives the customers a chance to see and feel the products and it gives businesses a chance to interact with customers and tell their story.”
Pineywoods Pets owner Whitney Johnson said she is excited for the event.
“This is our first year participating in the event,” she said. “It’s a great way to help support all of the small businesses in this area. During this busy shopping time people may not know about or how to get products from all of the different small businesses in town.”
“So this gives them an opportunity to shop with those businesses and find different things to use for gifts,” Johnson said.
The Small Business Saturday Pop-Up event will take place at the Plaza Tower located at 110 North College Street from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
For more information, go to the Visit Tyler website.