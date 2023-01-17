The Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce saw heavy foot traffic as it hosted the 28th annual Business 2 Business Expo at Green Acres Baptist Church Crosswalk Conference Center on Tuesday afternoon.
“Most people in the area don’t know what they have in their own backyard,” said Henry Bell, president of the chamber. “This is a great opportunity for local businesses to get together, and for the people of Tyler to do some networking and keep their dollars locally.”
With free admittance to the public in exchange for a business card, this networking opportunity is for locals to see what area businesses have to offer.
With over 100 vendors showcasing their products and services while encouraging the public to buy goods and services locally, many said they were happy for the opportunity.
“Many people are not aware of the kinds of services we offer,” said Susan Ruddick, a representative for Pets & Friends, LLC, a place that offers cremation and memorial services for pets. “The expo helps spread the word.”
Stationed in their 10-by-10 booths, vendors like Hancock Whitney Bank used the expo as an opportunity to grow an already growing business, hoping to help locals with their services.
“We have branches in states like Florida, Mississippi and Louisiana, and of course Texas,” said Ken Krueger, regional sales leader for Hancock. “We help people get loans and work with small businesses, so we’re looking forward to serving more of Tyler.”
Other vendors had their sights sky high, like Bryan Baggett and Cori Todd of Skydive East Texas, a full-service skydiving center located in Gladewater.
Then there were vendors like The Meadeaux who supply a wedding venue, or Ables-Land Inc., ready to assist the needs of offices with supplies and furniture.
Both businesses and consumers took opportunities to walk around the Crosswalk Center to visit vendors and had some fun with raffles and prizes.
Even if prizes weren't on the table, many of the vendors offered free samples of their services.
Like Esprezio, Inc., a mobile coffee shop and catering service, making on-the-spot caffeinated beverages to keep you going, or Tonya and Greg Clark of HTeaO with a variety of chilled tea flavors.
Services like Tyler Permanent Cosmetics help keep the locals feeling their best with permanent eyebrows, eyeliner and lip blushing.
Many of the locals took part in the raffles and asked questions; some even took home swag from the vendors. Some enjoyed pieces of candy or free pens.
“It’s a good experience for everybody,” Bell said.