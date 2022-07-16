A Tyler business is aiming to improve community health through stretching. Stretch Zone Tyler, which opened in March 2021, promotes better health and functionality with the help of a certified Stretch Zone practitioner.
Utilizing patented equipment, Stretch Zone practitioners follow specific methods and protocols to properly position, stabilize, isolate and manipulate muscles using powerful principles of neuromuscular behavior.
Owner Kathryn Comfort, who suffered sleep loss due to sciatic nerve pain, said she was skeptical of the benefits of the stretching method until she experienced it firsthand.
“To be honest, it took me a while to choose Stretch Zone, primarily because I did not understand the true benefits of Stretch,” Comfort said. “But, once I experienced how I felt after being stretched by a certified Stretch Zone practitioner, it was quite apparent that there was something special with this franchise.
“I struggled for two years with sleeping, due to the pain I was having with sciatica. After my first visit, I actually slept all the way through the night without pain."
Comfort and her husband moved back to the East Texas area to be closer to family and realized Tyler would be a perfect place to open a Stretch Zone.
“My husband and I moved to Tyler during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 to be close to my East Texas family. I went to junior high and high school in Longview so I consider East Texas my home,” she said.
“Once we started settling into Tyler, it became very apparent that this town is very progressive and the hub for the entire East Texas medical community,” Comfort said. “I was also impressed with the fact that the people in Tyler are not afraid to try something new in wellness, and decided that Stretch Zone would fit right in.”
According to Comfort, as people age, they begin losing 1% flexibility each year after the age of 40.
“When you don’t stretch, you can begin having everyday aches and pains all over your body. By stretching properly, you can feel lighter and younger, relieve stiffness and soreness, enhance athletic performance, help prevent injury, increase your range of motion enhance physical and athletic skills and even improve your posture and balance,” Comfort said. “Stretching consistently allows you to lead a better quality of life. We want to bring the benefit of stretch to as many people in East Texas as we can.”
Comfort said one of her goals was to take the benefits of stretching out into the community.
“We want to sponsor sports teams and high school athletes to show that stretching properly will help prevent injury and improve athletic performance,” she said. “We want to work with our senior living retirement communities to show how stretch can keep them become more mobile, improve their balance and further their enjoyment in all the things they do.”
“And we want to work with our average week-end warriors to improve their lifestyle,” Comfort added.
Comfort stated that having a former professional athlete benefit from the modality was a huge plus.
“It is exciting that in 2021, former quarterback Drew Brees loved his Stretch Zone experience so much he also became a franchise owner, opening places in New Orleans, San Diego and the Mid-West,” she said. “Drew also sits on The board for Stretch Zone.”
Stretch Zone staff have degrees in either Kinesiology or Exercise Science with many of them also being personal trainers, massage therapists, or physical therapists.
The staff is required to go through 40 hours of certification, and pass prior to being able to touch a member or guest. Once hired, Stretch Zone has ongoing monthly virtual trainings and each practitioner must be re-certified each year, according to Comfort.
Stretch Zone has the patent on its Stretch Mobility System and a patent pending on its training system.
All first-time guests are treated to a complimentary 30 minute stretch treatment.
Stretch Zone Tyler is located in the Bergfeld Center located at 130 East Ninth Street. Hours of operation are Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
For more information, call (903) 630-3782 or visit www.stretchzone.com.