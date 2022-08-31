A Tyler couple is making their business about more than just sweet treats, they are also giving back to the community in a big way.
Lisa and Blake Daniel, who call themselves “Happiness Hustlers," are owners of Frios Gourmet Pops Tyler. The duo is staying busy putting smiles on faces and making a difference in the Tyler area.
“We sell happiness on a stick by serving our community a variety of hand-poured popsicles out of our Frios Sweet Ride, a tie-dye van that houses a freezer filled with pre-packaged popsicles. We are often out at different events or community spots and looking for ways to give back,” she said.
On Friday, the couple celebrated National Popsicle Day at the downtown Tyler square. At the event $1 from every popsicle sale was donated to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
“Since Frios is built on philanthropy and providing happiness for everyone, we wanted to be a part of the Frios corporate initiative to give back on a larger scale. When we found out about the initiative, we eagerly connected with members at Smith County to get more involved,” Daniel said. “They quickly granted us the OK to set up our Sweet Ride downtown Tyler at the square."
The following day, the self-proclaimed Happiness Hustlers were back at it again for the Mentoring Alliance Kids Fest at Bergfeld Park.
“We were urged by Sheridan Smith, Chick-fil-A Broadway Marketing Director to contact Mentoring Alliance. She knows our values and passion for our community and thought this would a great event for us. Jen Comeaux with Mentoring Alliance graciously gave us an enthusiastic ‘Yes’,” Daniel said. “We had no idea what to expect. To see all the sweet families coming out to support this boys and girls club was so uplifting. Blake and I drove away with a giant smile on our faces.”
Daniel explained the decision to move forward with Frios Gourmet Pops was to be of service.
“When we decided to become Happiness Hustlers, we didn’t do it because we wanted to find a new stream of revenue, but because we wanted to be more connected with our community and truly make the community feel happy. We thought what better way to do that than by owning a business built on giving back through popsicles,” She said. “It’s important for us to help better the community we serve, along with becoming connected to people that we might not normally get a change to connect with and hear their stories in our previous professional careers. Being able to give back is a great way to build new connections and share love and respect for one another.”
The couple currently has events lined up with UT Tyler, Tyler ISD, The City of Tyler, Westwood ISD and Frankston ISD, among others. They will also be at Evie Rocks Tyler and Pets Fur People events later this year.
Daniel said after moving away and pursuing careers, she and her husband are happy to be in East Texas.
“This is home for me and Blake. We’ve left, pursued career paths but now we’re back in good ole East Texas and not going anywhere,” she said. “We firmly believe in the old saying ‘bloom where you are planted’ and that’s exactly what we intend to do. East Texas folks take care of their own and we don’t hesitate to help our neighbor; we’ve lived this and taught our boys this as well.
“We’ve been given a wonderful opportunity through our Frios family and if we can provide laughter, smiles and joy through a simple popsicle, we’ve done our job."
Daniel said they will continue their mission for as long as they can.
“Whether it’s stocking hospital freezers with free Frios pops for patients, or donating a portion of the proceeds from our truck to those in need, the brand goes above and beyond to give back,” she said.
For more information, visit the Frios Gourmet Pops Tyler Facebook page.