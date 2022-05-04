Smith County commissioners on Tuesday recognized Tyler Legacy and Bullard high school students for earning the highest achievement in Girl Scouts.
The Gold Award is given to members who take what they have learned as a Girl Scout to help fix problems in their community and make a lasting impact, according to the Girl Scouts website. The award is awarded to fewer than 6 percent of Girl Scouts annually.
Bullard High School student Caitlyn Malone received the award for a project she worked on that educated the community about heart health.
Malone’s parents work in the medical field, so growing up, she said she always thought heart disease was common knowledge. It wasn't until entering high school that she realized people were less aware than she realized.
“I realized (heart disease) was not common knowledge, and I wanted to bring awareness to my community about that because heart disease is the number one killer in the U.S. and the world,” Malone said.
For 10 years, Malone has been a member of Girl Scouts Troop 5750 in Bullard, of which she is a founding member.
“I’m very thankful that you decided to honor me today,” Malone told commissioners.
Commissioners on Tuesday also honored Lila Katz, a Tyler Legacy stuent, who also earned a Girl Scout Gold Award by writing a book to help young people understand the issues faced by Third World countries that lack clean water. Katz is a member of Girl Scout Troop 735.
“This is why the future of our country is in great hands because of folks like Caitlyn who have achieved so much so young, and I know you’re on a great trajectory,” Said Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran.
Arp Mayor Terry Lowry, who is soon to retire, also was honored during Tuesday's meeting.
Commissioners proclaimed May 3 as Mayor Terry Lowry Day.
Lowry grew up in Arp and has family history rooted in the town. At one time, his grandfather owned half of the city's property, and his father served as mayor twice and owned multiple businesses, according to the county.
Lowry first ran for City Council in 2014 and became the mayor of Arp six years ago.
“For those of you that don't know the mayor, he's just had decades of impact in that community, and his family has been there for a long time, giving back to the Arp community,” Moran said.
Commissioners also received a presentation from GrantWorks on potential projects to be funded by federal relief funding and OK's budget transfers in relation to those funds.
“This is just an interim update, and certainly it's a work in progress, but we want to show you where we’re at, where we’re headed based on what this court has said in the past and get you some transfers during this agenda today,” Moran said.
Smith County’s principles when using federal relief funds were to meet an existing need of the county pre-pandemic or an anticipated need post-pandemic; fund projects that will save tax dollars; fund projects that have the broadest reach with the most county taxpayers; and bring the best long-term value and return on investment to the county taxpayers.
Jonathan Stuart, project manager with GrantWorks, said Smith County projects have been divided into project sections including proposed, developed, in progress and completed.
Current proposed projects include property acquisition, fuel stations, road and bridge infrastructure, IT remodel, economic development and veterans affairs office remodel.
A project in development is emergency response vehicles.
Projects in progress are mental health expansion with Children's Advocacy Center of Smith County, road and bridge and remodeling the courthouse annex District Attorney's office.
Projects completed include providing premium pay to Christus Health, UT Tyler East Texas and Tyler Complete Care as well as cybersecurity updates.
Each project type is a work in progress, so the cost associated with them could change, Stuart said.
Budget transfers related to the federal relief funds approved by commissioners include:
- $2 million for property purchase;
- A little more than $848,000 for the fifth-floor courthouse annex remodel; and
- $1.5 million for vehicle purchases.
Commissioners also approved a real estate sales contract between the county and AMF Explorations for the purchase of property at 112 N. Spring St. for $1.8 million.