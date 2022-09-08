Two brothers from Tyler have played the game of soccer since they were 4 years old and have dreams of playing soccer professionally.
Not even 10 years old yet, the boys already landed an opportunity to play the sport in another country. Now they just need the community's help.
Rice Elementary School students Jonah, 9, and Jeremiah, 8, currently play for several organizations including for an Academy team East Texas Threat, league play in the Dallas Area, and FC Dallas Academy for their respective age groups, according to their mother, Nicolette Silverio.
Over the summer, the boys attended a Real Madrid summer camp in Kansas where they were selected based on their performance for a chance to train with the Real Madrid team in Spain. To be able to make the trip, the family is raising money, as they said it's not something they can do alone.
“We went to Wichita this summer and the boys attended a Real Madrid summer camp. Based on their abilities and performance at this camp, they were selected by coaching staff and invited to travel to Madrid, Spain,” Silverio said. “They will stay together on site and each day they will have training sessions with professional Real Madrid coaching staff at the world renowned facility of Ciudad Real Madrid in Valdebebas. This is where the Real Madrid Club de Futbol first team trains. They will play competitive games against local clubs as well.”
Silverio said the opportunity would be dreams come true for her sons.
“This invitation was limited to a few and is an amazing opportunity for these boys,” she said. “They will be able to learn from this professional academy and grow in their abilities as soccer players, as well as grow as young men with this exposure to a new country and culture, as well as European soccer.
“This trip would give them exposure and help motivate them to continue to pursue (their) dreams.”
The brothers said they love soccer and are excited about the opportunity to train in Spain.
“I’m extremely excited,” said older brother Jonah. “Soccer really makes me happy.
“Soccer makes me think about hard work and having fun; I am super excited.” said Jeremiah.
The family is currently holding various fundraisers to help with trip expenses. The trip is scheduled for March 25 through April 2.
For more information, visit their fundraising page.