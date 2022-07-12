Tyler, Longview and other East Texas cities area experienced record-breaking high temperatures this past weekend.
On Saturday, Tyler and Longview broke long-standing high temperature records for July 9 as each city reached 107 degrees.
In Tyler, the July 9 high had been 104 since 1883. In Longview, it was previously 106 set in 1909.
Dayvon Hill, meteorologist with the National Weather Service Shreveport office, said on average, Longview has about 12 100-degree days per year. The city has had 13 so far this year, which Hill said classifies it as running above average.
"By this time of year, we would probably be closer to around two to three (100-degree days)," Hill said.
The hottest recorded day in Longview's history was Aug. 10, 1936, when the temperature reached 113 degrees. For Tyler, Aug. 2 and 3 of 2011 were tied for the city's hottest day at 110 degrees.
Tyler averages 10 to 11, 100-degree days per year but has already had 17 in 2022.
According to Hill, this summer has been significantly hotter than last year.
"There's really no question about that. We didn't hit 100 degrees at all last summer. The highest temperature last summer was 97 degrees," Hill said.
According to Hill, today is set to be another hot day, likely reaching temperatures over the triple digits. A weak frontal boundary is expected to move in Wednesday along with a slight chance of rain in the forecast, Hill said.
In wake of the frontal boundary, Thursday's temperatures are set to see a bit of a cool down with highs in the upper 90s, Hill said. The weather will still be hot and humid; however, there is potential for increased cloud coverage, Hill said.
A heat advisory remains in place for nearly all of Northeast Texas through 7 p.m. tonight.