Placido Moreno had big dreams of becoming a professional boxer when he was a child. In Mexico, his biggest role model was Salvador Sanchez, a Mexican professional boxer who was the world featherweight champion from 1980 to 1982.
Life took Moreno to different paths, and he couldn’t continue pursuing his dream. Today, he has a boxing gym in Tyler, where he trains those who have the same dream he once did.
Moreno said he was adopted into the boxing community in Tyler and given opportunities to learn new tips and tricks by two men, one of which was the owner of a boxing gym at the time, Joe Costello.
While Moreno was under Costello’s wing, he suddenly decided to close the gym down. Moreno was distraught.
“The next week he came and spoke to me and asked me what I wanted to do. I said, ‘Give me permission to open the gym.’ He said, ‘I’ll give you the gym for what you’ve done with me and for what you know, but change the name,’” Moreno said.
The deal was on and Moreno became the new owner of the boxing gym. When it came to naming the gym, Moreno let the children decide. They all settled on Rose City Boxing Gym.
Today, a wide audience trains at the gym. Students' ages range from 7 and up, with no age limit.
For training, Moreno begins with his teaching style, which includes hands-on methods, verbal communication and direct eye contact. In boxing, he looks for the position in which the person’s foot is in and makes sure they have the right stance. His technique is to protect from the bottom up, not from the face down.
“Here, we teach discipline. From here, outside, also discipline. They know that what we teach them here is not for outside. That’s why I teach them discipline and that’s what I let them know,” Moreno said.
Moreno said it's not all about fighting. He said he teaches how to learn, respect and not to use boxing tips on the streets. He said he also makes sure those who are students understand that before boxing, school comes first.
He added some children even bring their homework to the gym to work on before jumping into the ring.
He establishes a routine for his students. As they arrive, students sign in and begin warm-ups with another coach. This usually consists of stretching and arm exercises.
“That’s how the coaches I had taught me — discipline,” he said.
Moreno said it’s important to be disciplined because, in the world of boxing, a person must be fully dedicated. This means running early in the morning before the sun rises, as well as when it sets.
While training is going on in the gym, Moreno encourages students with parents to stick around and watch their children instead of dropping them off.
As a result, multiple parents are now involved and have gotten into learning how to train their child. Parents sit and watch boxers train, or get hands-on and contribute to training them.
“I love this sport. It’s my passion. I couldn’t continue to follow my dreams (of boxing), but I see the children, how much they like it and how much their parents support them. So I dedicate time to them,” Moreno said.
Most students who end up enjoying the experience at the boxing gym invite their friends and family. Moreno said he’s seen an increase in attendance with now 35 students.
Memberships are available to those age 7 and up. Moreno said the gym is also open to anyone who would like to punch bags, such as a current 45-year-old member, who only uses the gym for exercise.
“I see a child who trains hard, we go to a tournament, he does his fight beautifully or wins or fights well, that’s the real gift to me. I’m not just here to teach. God willing, a champion comes out of here, from Tyler. It’s my dream,” Moreno said.
Parents who watch and help students train at the gym often compliment Moreno’s teaching style, saying that he doesn’t pick favorites just because someone is better. According to parents, Moreno includes everyone in trainings, even the newbies who have never been around boxing.
Nicholas Cornelio, 8, of Tyler, said the first thing he does when he gets to the boxing gym is exercise outside. Then, he said he goes inside, puts his hand wraps and gloves on.
“My favorite part is whenever we get to spar. Sparring is where you do a little fight, but you do it with your own teammates,” Cornelio said.
He said sometimes he beats his teammates and other times he doesn’t.
“What I like about boxing is how we get to exercise,” he said.
Marieli Cornelio, 13, of Tyler, began attending the gym at the end of January after her cousin told her about the gym. She visited Rose City after attending another boxing gym.
“I liked the environment and the coaches actually have time and they focus with you and they help you with stuff you struggle with,” Cornelio said.
After Cornelio began to regularly attend training sessions, she quickly moved her way up to the top of the class, being one of the fighters who has improved the most.
“They help me with my technique and they taught me how to move more and use my power,” she said.
Cornelio said that as a girl in the boxing world, she can’t get as many fights, and the ones she does, they’re with boys. She said it’s hard to find someone her height and age to match her in the ring.
“I’m trying to go pro,” she said.
To get there, Cornelio said she runs to keep her cardio up, and works on memorizing techniques to gain more. She said her favorite part is also sparring.
“It’s like a rush of adrenaline going in,” she said about when she first steps into the ring. “At first I feel scared or nervous, then once the bell rings and we go, I feel calm and relaxed,” Cornelio said.
She said if she’s not disciplined in training and in the ring, she could lose.
A gym membership at Rose City Boxing Gym is $50 a month. Boxing equipment is offered to students. The gym, located 1016 E. Locust st. in Tyler, is open from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. from Monday to Friday.
“I feel so good, happy and content to see what I couldn’t do in Mexico or other times, I came to do here in Tyler. Thank you to Joe for giving me the trust to do this,” Moreno said.