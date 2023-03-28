The Beatles may have found inspiration for “Strawberry Fields Forever” with a Victorian era house in London but for young local farmers Marshal and Addie Wiggins, strawberry fields are a way to a healthy life.
“There is nothing better than eating something that you grew yourself,” Addie said.
The farm has been quietly tucked in Tyler for over 30 years, and the Wiggins recently took over the business.
Started by his grandparents, Kent and Juanita Wiggins in 1984, Marshal grew up always doing something.
“Saturdays were not for sleeping in,” he said. “There were chores to be done… but we did play outside a lot.”
However, the farming life wasn’t something he wanted to do.
“When I was about 18, my dad gave the farm to my sister and me,” Marshal said. “But I really didn’t want to go into the farming business. I wanted to hunt mostly so I let my sister and brother-in-law have the (Plantation Pines CHRISTmas tree) farm.”
So, Marshal found other ways to stay busy, with heavy machinery sales, and eventually married his high school sweetheart, Addie who was a teacher.
One day, according to Marshal, the Lord told him to eat from the Earth for 30 days.
“No exercise, just fruits and vegetables,” he said. “Just live off the land He provided.”
After losing 45 pounds, Marshal was motivated by the potential life change.
“The obedience from that inspired me to grow a garden,” he said. “I realized how much I liked to grow things.”
With a little trial and error -- dealing with weeds, mostly -- Marshal decided to use a portion of the farm for a small purple hull pea patch, at least 35 bushels.
“We wanted to live off the land… and to produce good, quality food,” Addie said.
At the suggestion of Addie, the young farmers went to Pittsburg to pick strawberries.
“We got there… and I thought ‘I can totally do this!’” Marshal said.
Inspired by the idea of growing the scarlet fruits, he went to work by going on YouTube and learning about the process of growing strawberries, in hopes of adding them and becoming a U-Pick farm, a self-service system where people can pick their own produce.
At the start, 10,000 strawberries arrived from California and were planted in the family-run farm, and the berries pretty much took a life of their own.
“Our soil is very rich in nitrates, which strawberries love,” Addie said.
The couple’s 1-and-a-half-year-old daughter, Mabel is often the first taste tester of the strawberries.
“She loves coming out here and helping us with the strawberries,” Addie said.
Playing around with the different varieties of strawberries, such as Chandler and Albions, the Wiggins keep things clean.
“We are a no-spray farm, meaning we don’t use pesticides on anything,” Addie said. “You pick up a strawberry, wipe off the little bit of dirt and you can eat it.”
A freshly picked strawberry off the vine is probably the best strawberry you will eat.
“The strawberries really do most of the work… I am just the facilitator,” Marshal said.
Planting for strawberries starts in the fall, giving them a few months to harvest in April; however, according to the Wiggins, the strawberries pretty much set the schedule.
“Weather is the biggest factor of a productive garden,” Marshal said. “Trying to prevent diseases is another.”
But with very little problems with the usual suspects -- crows, deer -- the strawberries are in good hands at the farm.
While strawberries are relatively independent, they still require a close eye.
“Strawberries can’t withstand too much heat,” Marshal said. “They stop growing at 89-90 degrees.”
They also can’t have too much water as it will damage the roots; however, the wind, even excessive wind, is helpful as any potential diseases are blown away with it.
Strawberries also can’t stand too much of the frigid temperatures.
“Cold weather wouldn’t necessarily kill strawberries… just the blooms, which would still put us a month behind starting the season,” Marshal said.
The methods of protecting the berries from extreme weather require use of row covers.
“With this last arctic blast we had, we didn’t have enough time to cover the blueberries,” Addie said.
The unpredictable East Texas weather caused the loss of at least 80 percent of the blueberries, which were initially thriving.
“We were really devastated, especially since blueberries really only have one chance to bloom,” Addie said. “So, we have to wait and see them in the next season.”
While the Wiggins continue to provide seasonal fruits to the table, they also have aesthetics you can put on the table as well.
“We’re adding some color to the farm so we have flowers,” Marshal said.
Last year they introduced sunflowers and this year they planted Zinnias for the first time.
Even with the absence of blueberries this year, the farm still is plentiful with strawberries and floral picks, and wagging welcome wagon -- their farm dogs.
The Wiggins are looking forward to hosting their inaugural Spring Festival this Saturday, April 1 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., complete with vendors, food trucks, and family activities.
This free event will also provide hay rides and plenty of photo opportunities.
“We want families to come out and enjoy each other and the farm,” Addie said.
Tyler Berry Farm is located in 9628 County Road 429 and since the opening of the farm depends on the season, it is best to give them a call, 903-526-4440, or an email: tylerberryfarm@gmail.com.
You can also visit their website, tylerblueberry.com for more information.