Southside Bank’s downtown Tyler branch has opened a new art exhibit that focuses on often-overlooked community members.
Artwork from residents of Breckenridge Village of Tyler is on display for public viewing at the downtown bank's art gallery on the second floor. About 80 pieces are on exhibit.
This is the first time the bank will showcase work from residents of Breckenridge Village, which is a residential community for adults with mild to moderate intellectual disabilities.
The display is an opportunity for Southside Bank to “showcase the talents (that Breckenridge Village) has and share it with the community.”
The branch displays art year round and occasionally will bring out portable walls to show off a special exhibit. Art typically is by school-aged children, said Steven Campbell, Southside Bank vice president and communications director.
“We recognize the good work that Breckinridge does,” he said. “They serve a really great group of individuals who sometimes get overlooked in society, and so we recognize that they and their residents bring value and really great contributions to our community. We know that they do community service throughout the East Texas area and they have some really great talents. We just really wanted to showcase the work that they do.”
Being able to display art from the community adds another component to the bank for people to enjoy and is an addition to the uniqueness of downtown Tyler, Campbell said.
While the public is welcome to visit the Southside Bank art gallery during business hours, an official showcase event for the art from Breckenridge Village will be held 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Aug. 18.
“People with disabilities are often overlooked and their talents aren't often showcased, and so I just really hope that the folks who come in and see the (Breckenridge Village) artwork are able to recognize the value and the talents that they do have,” Campbell said.