Harold Wilson was 80-years-old when he ran in the Boston Marathon in 2013. He won the race wiht a finishing time of three hours and 54 minutes, crossing the finish line exactly 10 minutes before two bombs went off. Wilson was on a bus getting cleaned off from the race.
The Navy veteran said he put his heart into the race, trying his best to win it. The traumatic bombing would have scared some away from ever returning to the sport, but not Wilson. He continued to return to run marathons, making him a five-time Boston Marathon winner.
“There’s nothing you can do about that. You don’t go through life worrying about stuff like that, there’s nothing you can do about it. I went back the next year,” said Wilson.
The following year, Wilson completed the race, although his knees were beginning to go out.
Tuesday evening, now 88-year-old Wilson spoke on the importance of inspiration, challenges, goal setting and winning with the Leaders in Service Rotary of Tyler.
Wilson began running later in life to better his health.
Throughout his running journey, Wilson has participated in a number of marathons, including multiple Boston and Houston marathons.
At a marathon in Houston, Wilson set the course record at 75 for the fastest half-marathon by someone 75 years of age or older. He completed it in an hour and 37 minutes.
His secret to finding success through running is to eat oatmeal every single day, but also many other things, like not looking at his stopwatch until he needs to, or resting after running up large hills.
“I didn’t use a stopwatch in the race. I run the way I felt,” said Wilson.
“I always knew my goal was to win this thing,” he said about running marathons. He trained hard for marathons, running at parks at 4 a.m. daily, sometimes in the cold. “You have to get in there and get with it,” added.
He said as soon as he had it in his mind to do something, he did it. A daily inspiration to him is a sign on his refrigerator, “The will to win is not nearly as important as the will to prepare,” he said.
“That’s part of it. You got to prepare,” he said.
Wilson said people have told him he’s an inspiration, and the biggest reason he runs at 88 is because of his health. He said he takes no medicine, eats good food and runs.
“I just worked hard. You can do it if you don’t get in a hurry. If you get in a hurry, you quit. You just slowly build and I think that’s what I’ve done,” said Wilson.