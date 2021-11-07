Tyler Assistant City Manager Heather Nick is now the American Planning Association Texas Chapter president.
The APA has 45,000 members from across 100 countries, making it the world’s largest planning organization, according to the city of Tyler. In the U.S., the group has 47 chapters and 21 divisions, and APA Texas is the third largest with more than 2,500 members.
In her role as the Texas chapter president, Nick will lead the nonprofit association, according to the city. Nick said she will strive to continue building on the success of the past APA leadership.
APA represents planners, students and elected and appointed officials with the mission of making great communities happen by providing expertise, innovation and education to shape livable, sustainable and equitable Texas communities, according to the city. The members of the Texas chapter are made up of community leaders, private developers, design professionals and local officials who work in private and public sectors of Texas communities.
A big part of APA is working with important policymakers to support issues such as growth, broadband access, resiliency and recovery initiatives, which promote legislative advocacy, according to the city. Along with this, APA Texas also encourages opportunities for personal growth and development.
“Texas communities all want to remain economically successful and offer their residents a high quality of life,” Nick said. “Since Texans, neighborhoods, and businesses in each community face different challenges, they must have the right tools and flexibility to be successful.”
As planners, members of APA are able to use their expertise to help shape Texas communities that are livable, sustainable and reflect the values of each area, she said.
Nick received her bachelor’s degree in sociology and master’s degree in public administration from the University of Texas at Tyler and is certified in planning with 17 years of experience, according to the city.
In her role as assistant city manager, Nick helps facilitate Tyler economic development initiatives and serves as chair of the Texas Reinvestment Zone Tax Abatement Committee. She is also a leader in the planning department, engineering, historic preservation, permit center, development services engineering, geographic information systems and the Tyler Area Metropolitan Planning Organization.