Allison Matlock, born and raised in Tyler, has wanted to paint the wall along South Loop 323 near the former site of her alma mater for as long as she can remember. Now, she’s finally getting her chance.
Keep Tyler Beautiful coordinator Belen Casillas said a team of artists is volunteering their time to revitalize the faded wall, located between Fry Avenue and New Copeland Road, that once featured the art of area students.
Casillas said the wall originally was decorated with roses painted by students from different districts like Tyler ISD, Whitehouse ISD, Bishop Thomas K. Gorman Catholic School and Grace Community School.
The future piece of art will feature native plants and animals and the Keep Tyler Beautiful banner. The center will have an outline of Texas and the Earth being held by hands of different colors and ethnicities.
Matlock, a class of 2012 graduate of Tyler Lee (currently Tyler Legacy) and graphic designer by day, created the design for the mural and will bring the vibrant art back with the help of seven other Tyler artists.
“Ever since I was a kid, I wanted to paint on the wall,” she said. “Once I got into high school, they stopped doing it (allowing students to paint the wall).”
Matlock submitted a sketch for the mural, and after going through an approval process with the city’s Parks and Recreation, Keep Tyler Beautiful and Texas Department of Transportation, her design was chosen.
“It feels good to be able to paint on something I’ve always loved as a child,” Matlock said.
Casillas noted the mural, especially its center, will showcase the diversity of the city’s citizens who come from across the globe to Tyler.
“We wanted to make a representation of Tyler, and that representation was native plants and animals along with representing the citizens who are not just born in Tyler but come from all over the world and make Tyler their home,” she said.
It’s been about 10 years since the mural last received a paint job.
“After so much sun and rain, it did start to fade,” Casillas said. “Our goal was to bring color, positivity and representation of our community.”
There is no rush for completion of the mural, but the soft deadline has been set for mid-October, Casillas said.
Currently, the artists have added in the background colors of the green ground and blue skies and soon they’ll be working on their individual parts of the mural, Casillas said.
Matlock said the she’s proud to be working with her fellow artists who are doing the mural for the right reason.
“I think kids are going to come and take a photo of it,” Matlock said. “It’ll be great.”
Casillas explained the goal of Keep Tyler Beautiful is to maintain all of the corners of Tyler using the beautiful displays of artwork.
In addition to murals, the Keep Tyler Beautiful also oversees the Beauty and the Box program, in which the city’s traffic boxes are transformed through the work of local artists. KTB also rewards businesses for their landscaping efforts that contribute to the beautification of the city.
“Our goal is to literally keep Tyler beautiful,” Casillas said. “It really takes a team to beautify Tyler.”
Along with the Loop 323 mural, local artists are also adding one mural each at Emmett J. Scott Park and Woldert Park. Lisa Horlander is creating the Emmett J. Scott Park art, while Daryl Phillips is painting the art at Woldert Park.
According to the city, the mural at Emmett J. Scott Park will be on the newly renovated restrooms, while the one at Woldert Park will be on the electrical box near the new splash pad.