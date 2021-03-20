Using ladders and spray paint, several artists, both local and those from larger cities, added colorful painted creations Saturday to the building walls of downtown Tyler.
In the parking lot of Rudy’s Barbershop, artists showcased their work at the new street art festival titled “Vertically Inclined,” which featured art, vendors, food trucks and kids’ activities.
Tyler artist Gemini led the effort to start the festival, and he said it began through his organization, A Wall Near You, a group of artists with a goal of adding graffiti murals to Tyler and giving back to the community.
He said A Wall Near You started off small with himself and a few others. His connections grew and he came to know more local artists, as well as those from Dallas.
Gemini then took the initiative to grow the number of graffiti murals in Tyler with a street festival.
“I have the artists there, I have the walls so I figured might as well make a thing out of it,” he said. “Something Tyler hasn’t experienced before as far as this type of culture and everything.”
He spoke with the property owners of the buildings and got their approval for paintings. He also worked with the Smith County Commissioners Court to get permission for the artists to use the wall of their vacant building as well.
Gemini added the artists who came to the festival use the spaces in cities to engage more with the locality and the community. He wanted Tyler to have similar art he’s seen in Dallas, Austin and other cities.
“So when you enter a city, such as Dallas, Ft. Worth, Austin, all these places, all these regions have places where you can go to be presented with giant murals and different art,” he said. “So Tyler we don’t really have that. So I figured I could sit around and wait for it to happen or I could just make it happen myself. I was able to quickly see how this could be attainable so I kind of just shot for the stars and anywhere I fall in between I was OK with it.”
Artist Eddie Castro came down to Tyler from Dallas to be among the artists who painted on blank walls Saturday afternoon.
“It’s (street art), but we take it very serious,” Castro said.
Gemini said he named the festival in honor of where the street art is often done — standing on a ladder against a wall.
“The way I figure I’m always on a ladder, up and down these walls try to go as massive as we can,” he said. “So if anything we’re always vertical. We’re always painting on verticals. So I figured the name ‘Vertically Inclined’ is short to the point — pretty much gives you the sizing of what we’re doing.”
He hopes A Wall Near You can work to eliminate the stigma of street graffiti art being associated with gangs, while giving people the chance to paint.
“There’s a stigma associated with this kind of art that you have to gang-affiliated and all of this other stuff,” Gemini said. “But you see all of the various differences in artists that are out here and then it couldn’t be further from the truth. It’s never really gang-affiliated, like there’s no gangs out here. And everybody’s vibing, everybody’s having a good time, enjoying themselves.”
He added he wants the festival to become an annual event, and he intends to have art shows as well. He and fellow artists are working to cover more walls throughout the city.
“Connecting with these artists and getting more affiliated with different artists, giving the opportunity to cover more ground so to speak,” he said. “Now, with the connections I’ve made we’ll be able to do three, four, five, seven, nine walls in one weekend.”