The city of Tyler announced Thursday that the public is invited to watch a presentation and provide input for the Tyler Area Metropolitan Planning Organization’s short-range transportation plan. The purpose of the presentation is to share information and gather input on the proposed projects slated to begin construction within the next four years.
The presentation will available for viewing on the MPO website beginning on Monday, Nov. 9. The presentation highlights the major projects impacted by the proposed amendments.
This presentation also kicks off a 10-day public comment period. The MPO’s Transportation Policy Committee will consider the proposed amendments for adoption on Nov. 19.
In addition to the transportation plan presentation, the public is invited to attend a virtual open house hosted by the Tyler Area MPO in an effort to improve bus service within the city. The purpose of the open house is to gather input on how the bus routes can be improved.
The virtual open houses will be held through a teleconference via Zoom. The first open house will be held on Thursday, Nov. 12 from noon to 1 p.m. The public can join the meeting by entering the meeting ID, 996 3277 4488, and the passcode, 919847.
The second open house will be held on Saturday, Nov. 14 from 2 to 3 p.m. The public can join the meeting by entering the meeting ID, 960 3839 3563, and the passcode, 317400.
If the public does not have access to a computer, they can join the meeting by calling 1-651-372-8299 and entering the passcode for that day.
Residents can submit questions and comments through the Contact Us page on the MPO’s website or by emailing the MPO at mpo@tylertexas.com.