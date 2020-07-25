Tyler area homes are selling as soon as they hit the market in the second quarter of the year as prices and sales are moving in an upward trend.
Home values are up by 8.5% with a median price of $222,500 for the Tyler area, while the statewide numbers show a 2.9% increase with a median price of $252,000, the Texas Quarterly Housing Report shows.
The Tyler area market includes Smith, Wood, Cherokee, Van Zandt, Hopkins and Rains counties.
Active listings are down 25.8% in the Tyler area compared to first quarter, according to the report. Across the state, active listings down by 22%.
Greater Tyler Association of Realtors Chairman Holly Hightower said the second quarter has been much better than the first, which already had great trends.
“Buyers need to be ready,” Hightower said.
Hightower said it’s a demanding environment right now with a lot of ongoing changes.
“We have noticed an uptick in activity especially when Texas opened back up,” she said.
Hightower said it’s a seller’s market but people are still willing to negotiate with potential buyers.
Her advice to sellers is be ready to move when placing their home on the market. Buyers should work to get approved with a lender and make an offer on the property they want quickly.
A total of 781 properties were sold during quarter two. Hightower believes people having to stay indoors due to COVID-19 is contributing to people looking for a new home.
“We’re stuck at home and we want elbow room,” she said.
People could also be more concerned with their budget due to job losses and pauses, she added.
Hightower said the $250,000 and below homes have been the most active sales.
Homes within the $100,000 to $199,000 price ranges are selling the most in the Tyler area, or 36.2% of sales. The $200,000 to $299,000 range is a close second making up 33.4% of the second quarter sales.
“Seeing it in the $200,000 to $299,000 range is exciting because it shows that the upper market is rising,” she said.
Smith County has seen the strong activity as far as stability and price increases.
“I have a feeling that Q3 is going to be just as strong,” Hightower said, noting quarter four is under question because it’s an election year.
She said the only decline in the second quarter has been the months of inventory. In quarter one, the number of months was at 4.1 compared to quarter two’s 2.9.
This number means that realtors would have 2.9 months to sell all the homes on the market if more homes suddenly stopped being for sale, Hightower said.
“It’s a good time to sell and buy in East Texas. Interest rates are at their lowest in years,” she said. “This really is a perfect storm of opportunity. We’re so incredibly fortunate that it is as prolific as it is now.”