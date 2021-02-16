Several local houses of worship and faith-based nonprofits are opening their doors to people who don't have power.
These places are being used as warming centers for people to stay warm, charge their devices or have a place to stay. Residents should call the warming center before trying to relocate.
Among these centers is Dayspring United Methodist Church seeking to help get people out of elements.
According to its Facebook announcement, the church is offering charging stations, coffee and water. People can bring games, sleeping bags and other helpful items.
Associate Pastor Rusty McKee said the church wants to be a light of hope for those facing hardships during the snowstorm.
"People who haven't had power we want to bless them," McKee said. "Dayspring is a church without walls so this is just one more way we're opening up to our community."
McKee said people can stay at the church if they want, and they can bring their own bedding and food.
"We're trying to be a blessing without stretching our resources too thin. It's been good so far. If we can fulfill that need, we're here," he said. "Until the snow starts melting off, we're planning on keeping this open."
Those coming to Dayspring should park at Faulkner Park to not go down Dayspring's steep hill.
A list of warming centers in Tyler include:
- Dayspring United Methodist Church at 310 W. Cumberland Road, at noon Tuesday. This warming center will have room for up to 100 residents. Contact McKee at (832)-967-8988 to let him know you're coming. Pets can come into the warming center if they are inside a portable kennel.
- St. Louis Baptist Church at 4000 Frankston Highway, Contact Pastor Caraway (903) 561-2167. No pets are allowed.
- Grace Community Church - Old Jacksonville Campus, 3315 Old Jacksonville Highway. Contact Stephen Wickliffe at (903) 216-9651. No pets are allowed.
- Salvation Army, 633 N. Broadway Avenue, (903) 592-4361
- Highway 80 Rescue Mission, 601 E. Valentine St., (903) 363-9265
Residents should bring food, snacks, face masks, clothes, blankets, medications, diapers, formula and other essential items with them to the warming center. The city of Tyler asks that people practice social distancing and wear masks when at the centers.
People should also use extreme caution while driving. Organizations wishing to open their doors as a city warming center should call Fire Chief David Coble at (903) 521-8200.
Other warming centers in Smith County include Arp Volunteer Fire Department, 107 W. Longview Street in Arp, and Red Springs Volunteer Fire Department, 16759 Farm-to-Market Road 14.
Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks encourages people to check on their neighbors, especially those who are ill or elderly, over the next few days.
Smith County emergency management officials are helping to supply personnel, food and supplies. County officials are also working to find a limited number of generators for shelters and long-term care facilities, and responders have worked to ensure medical facilities have fuel for generators.
People in need of emergency transport from their location should call the Smith County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at 903-566-6600.
Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran and the Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office are coordinating efforts with Emergency Services Districts Nos. 1 and 2, UT Health EMS, Texas Division of Emergency Management, the Department of Public Safety, the Red Cross, and other community agencies involved in disaster response.