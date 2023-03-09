In front of Tyler ISD Career & Technology Center, area superintendents and school board members gathered in solidarity on Wednesday before parents and community members to decry the school voucher plan being discussed in the state Legislature.
“Vouchers are essentially a Trojan Horse presented to the parents,” said Wade Washmon, president of Tyler ISD.
School vouchers, which allow families to use tax dollars to fund private school tuition, have been a controversial topic from the moment the movement began.
“The state government is offering to use public dollars to outright fund Christian schools through vouchers,” Washmon said. “Sounds like a conflict of interest.”
Not a new idea, particularly for Governor Greg Abbott, the proposed vehicle for distributing the money is called an Education Savings Account, which would allow taxpayer money to go to a family to spend on tuition or homeschool curriculum instead of being sent directly to a private school, instead of a voucher.
“We’re all for choice, we’re all for innovative ways to teach and learn, and to serve our communities in the manner they wish to be served,” Washmon said. “But if tax dollars to public education are going to be measured, then we need to measure every tax dollar spent on education in the state of Texas so adequate comparisons can be made.”
Texas gives public school districts financial ratings to evaluate their management of taxpayer resources. The school district's finances are open to the public, whereas under school vouchers, there’s no transparency on where those public dollars are going.
According to Washmon, public schools are held accountable for their students’ performance through the STARR test and other measures.
Many school districts have charters, on top of public schools and on top of each other, as well as private schools and those who are homeschool.
“East Texas, particularly in Smith County, has always enjoyed a special and cordial relationship among the different school options that have existed successfully over the past 50-plus years,” Tyler ISD Superintendent Marty Crawford said. “Educational independence and relationships already exist as a foundation for daily life.”
For many, adding this extra dimension of school vouchers risks diluting the pool of educational funding.
“Vouchers have been a bad idea and policy for decades,” said Lindale ISD Superintendent Stan Surratt. “Vouchers were first introduced during desegregation in the 1960s. To give taxpayer funds without any accountability is a horrible idea and will be damaging to many children across Texas.”
According to the National Coalition for Public Education, states such as Arizona, New Hampshire and Wisconsin have found more than 75 percent of students receiving vouchers have never attended public schools.
The vouchers often subsidize tuition for students who already attend private schools.
In Texas, more than 300,000 students currently attend private school — and those students are not being funded by the state.
Providing those students with vouchers to attend private schools could cost Texas taxpayers billions of dollars each year.
“We have really good, quality schools here in Smith County,” said Chapel Hill ISD Superintendent Lamond Dean. “I want to see the investment of highly qualified, engaging teachers.”
Many of the voices in opposition want the governor to see all sides of the story.
“‘Choice’ is the word that is being used,” said Bullard ISD Superintendent Dr. Jack Lee. “But the reality is that vouchers and education savings accounts are only a choice for the wealthy to send their children to private schools at taxpayers’ expense.”
Others wonder if private schools will be held to the same standards of accountability.
“The answer to that … would affect our students, teachers and entire public school communities,” said Arp ISD Superintendent Shannon Arrington.
“I personally have no issue with private schools and how their students succeed,” said District 3 City Councilwoman, Dr. Shirley McKellar. “But public dollars should go to public education.”
A Tyler ISD grad, McKellar expressed concern about how implementing school vouchers will increase taxes.
“We all want the greatest education for our kids,” she said. “We should support how parents want to be involved, empower them and the children but there should be a lot of rethinking about using school vouchers.”
“The future of Texas depends on our ability to appropriately educate and support all students in the Texas Public School Systems,” said Whitehouse ISD Superintendent Dr. Christopher Moran. “Vouchers of any kind, under any name are bad for the future of our great state. We will win or lose by the way we choose.”