Several airports in the Tyler area received federal grants totaling $184,500 to combat the spread of COVID-19.
U.S. Senator John Cornyn, R-TX, announced the funding on Monday and said the money comes through the Coronavirus Relief and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2020, which Cornyn voted in favor of last December.
“More and more Texans are getting vaccinated every day and we’ve seen an uptick in air travel as a result,” Cornyn said. “I am glad to have helped deliver this funding that will improve the health and safety of transportation workers and travelers in the greater Tyler area.”
The Athens Municipal Airport received $13,000, the Harrison County Airport in Marshall received $23,000 and the Gilmer Municipal received $13,000.
The Cherokee County Airport in Jacksonville received $23,000, the Palestine Municipal Airport received $23,000, the Winnsboro Municipal Airport received $9,000 and Gladewater Municipal received $13,000.
Gladewater Municipal also received $67,500 awarded through the Federal Aviation Administration as part of the Airport Improvement Program. AIP grants are separate from the funding awarded through the CRRSA.