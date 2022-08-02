With a donation of towels, fleece blankets or a dog house, this month the Tyler Animal Control and Shelter will waive your adoption fee.
The adoption fee special is held In partnership with NBC’s Clear the Shelters, according to the City of Tyler. Anyone who brings 12 new towels, 12 new fleece blankets or a dog house can participate.
The regular adoption fee for a dog is $120 and for a cat $80. Those who just wish to donate can do so as well.
All towels and blankets will be used in the shelter while dog houses will be given back out to those in the community who need them, said Director of Animal Services Shawn Markmann.
“It's a hugely successful campaign, that's why we continue to run it,” he said. “We fill a rack with fleece blankets.”
Bath towels donated will be used for cleaning and various other things at the shelter, Markmann said. Blankets make for a nice pad to go in the animals kennels rather than them having to lay on the ground. The shelter prefers blankets to be 50 by 60 inches so there is more cushion for animals.
At the shelter towels and blankets are washed daily so they get old pretty quickly, he said. Offers to waive adoption fees with donations such as this give the shelter a supply that will last.
The shelter has been collecting dog houses for several years now, Markmann said. If someone is in need of a dog house, or if a welfare check is done and there is no adequate food, water or shelter, being able to give someone a dog house allows the shelter to offer some help.
Dog houses are one of those expenses owners may forego if money is short, but they’re needed for outside dogs, he said, especially now that a new state law requiring shelter has been passed.
Markmann said adoption fees can go toward buying supplies for the shelter, but it is a process. Offering specials allows the shelter to immediately have needed items and also gives opportunity to adopt an animal.
The Tyler Animal Shelter waives adoption fees for things such as donations pretty often, Markmann said. Through drives such as their backpack drive in July, pet food drive in May and others are a way for the shelter to give back to the community.
“There's so much more of an immediate benefit to that than there is, you know, an $80 adoption fee,” he said. “So that's kind of what this is trying to capture – how can we help the community, how can we offset some of the cost. I mean … I haven't bought blankets or towels in five years because we run specials.”
Since the blanket, towel and dog house drive is being held in conjunction with Clear the Shelter’s this year those who participate and adopt an animal will leave with a small bag of Hill's Science Diet pet food and a goodie bag with things like coupons, a scoop and other things.
Those interested in adopting can see available animals and submit an application at https://www.cityoftyler.org/government/departments/animal-services/adopt-a-pet.