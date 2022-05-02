Adoption fees at Tyler Animal Control and Shelter are being waived in May with a dog food donation.
As of Thursday afternoon, the shelter had three bags of dog food in its pet food bank.
Anyone who brings in at least two bags of dog food, 35 pounds or more, can adopt a dog or cat for free.
The shelter’s pet food bank was started in 2015 as “a way to keep people from having to surrender pets when it's just a small financial hurdle they’re needing to overcome,'' said Tyler spokesperson Payton Weidman.
The bank not only provides dog food but also cat food and litter, Weidman said. However, the only item in short supply is dog food.
Over the years, the shelter has been able to give out more than 15,000 pounds of cat and dog food as well as litter, according to the city.
“Everybody goes through financial struggles here and there,” Weidman said. “Unexpected bills can pop up, and pet food can get expensive sometimes.”
Other organizations such as the East Texas Food Bank, Hiway 80 Rescue Mission, People Attempting to Help and others often will direct people in need to get pet food from the shelter, Weidman said. That means it's important to keep the pet food bank stocked and ready to help.
People are welcome to donate dog food regardless if they are adopting a pet or not, she added.
All of the donated food does “not feed the shelter pets,” Weidman said. “It’s strictly for community members.”
Bags of dog food can be dropped off at the shelter, 4218 Chandler Hwy, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
All dogs and cats are spayed or neutered, microchipped and up to date on vaccines. Adoptable pets can be seen by visiting https://bit.ly/2nWKdXB .