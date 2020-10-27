The Tyler Animal Services facility on Chandler Highway helps hundreds of pets find new homes or reunite with their families.
But the gray walls inside the building don't make for a place that's visually appealing, so the city of Tyler is reaching out to local artists to beautify some rooms and hallways.
Jennifer Palmer, animal adoption counselor, said they're seeking artists to create murals for six different walls, including two hallways and four "get acquainted" rooms, within the shelter located at 4218 Chandler Highway. The "get acquainted" rooms are used for people to get familiar with their potential pets.
Tyler Animal Services opened its doors with a renovated facility, housing the city’s Animal Shelter and Animal Control Department, in 2017. But in the renovated building there isn't very much color, as most of the walls are gray.
So the Animal Shelter Beautification Project was born. Area residents are able to send in images of their original artwork to be considered for the walls or the "get acquainted" rooms.
Images must reflect the final piece of art and the artist should provide a short paragraph about how art supports the promotion of responsible pet ownership and adoption.
The deadline to submit art is Jan. 31 at 11:59 p.m. Submissions can be made at cityoftyler.org/government/departments/animal-services.
Palmer hopes the murals on the walls will give more color and that a bright atmosphere will encourage more visitors.
"That way more people get to come to the shelter," she said.
Palmer said the shelter staff is hoping for a great turnout of artists wanting to paint the murals. She noted that a lot of people still don't know where the shelter is.
"I think it'll get more word of mouth," Palmer said.
In 2019, 482 pets were adopted, 492 were reunited with their owners and 349 animals were transferred to 110 different rescue organization partners, according to the city of Tyler. A total of 1,172 microchips were also registered to responsible pet owners.
The animal shelter provides adoptions of dogs and cats, picks up strays within the city and tries to get them back to their homes, Palmer said.
"We're here for the citizens," she said.
Palmer said the shelter houses 26 adoptable cats and 38 adoptable dogs in the facility.
The shelter has adoption services available five days out of the week, and there are specials year round.
For the months of October and November, people can bring either three small bags of food or six fleece blankets to waive the cost of a cat adoption.
Microchipping is also available for $10.