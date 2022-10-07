The Tyler Animal Shelter will be waiving costs of adoption during the month of October in exchange for a donation of 12 toys for Samaritan’s Purse Operation Christmas Child.
Operation Christmas Child is a project created by Samaritan’s Purse, an international relief organization, with a mission to provide children around the world with shoeboxes filled with items like small toys, hygiene products and school supplies.
The standard dog adoption fee is $120 and $80 for cats. All animals adopted from the shelter are spayed/neutered, microchipped and vaccinated.
