For the rest of the year, the Tyler Animal Shelter will be offering free microchips for any cat or dog, thanks to a generous donation.
These free microchips are not restricted to pet owners living in Tyler. The shelter will register and implant the pet’s chip at no cost and also check existing microchips to see if they are registered correctly.
Microchipping is a permanent form of identification and helps if a pet gets lost. However, the microchip must be registered correctly to be effective.
Cathy Butcher, a Chandler resident, recently saw the effectiveness of microchipping. Earlier this summer, Tyler Animal Shelter reunited Butcher with her cat after almost a year apart.
“I was shocked and relieved,” Butcher said. “I thought he was adopted or in the kitty litter box in the sky.”
They have been reunited for around two months now. Butcher said that she is happy to have found him and that he now stays close by her side.
Those interested in getting a microchip for their pets can bring them to the Tyler Animal Shelter located at 412 Chandler Highway in Tyler. This service will be offered from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.