The Tyler Animal Shelter is adding murals to the inside of its building to beautify the interior and showcase local artists.
The artist began painting on the walls of the shelter on Tuesday. In total, five artists will paint six murals that will be in each of the ‘get acquainted’ rooms and in the hallways.
The community is invited to come see the new art, visit with pets and meet the staff at a come and go event on Aug. 19 from 3 to 5 p.m.
“We just want to show off the work that they’re doing, show off the shelter and what's going on here, that there's some beautification happening. And also let people meet the dogs, cats and other pets that are here at this time,” Payton Weidman, city of Tyler public information officer, said.
Some of the paintings include one with a blue jay that has a yellow rose in its mouth and a Texas flag and one that will read "let’s go home" with multiple scenes depicted, Shawn Markmann, director of animal services, said.
He added he's very excited to show off the work of the artist that are helping them add some color to the shelter.
The murals getting painted on the walls were chosen from submissions by the animal shelter staff, Markmann said. They chose murals that they liked and were fitting for the shelter.
Each of the artists are creating these murals out of their own pockets, so the shelter staff is looking for sponsors to help support them and lessen the cost of supplies, he said.
“None of the sponsorship or donation money will be for the shelter, for the city, it’s all for the artists,” Weidman said.
People who help sponsor these artists can be mentioned at the bottom of the murals or even add their logos as a way to thank them for helping support these artists.
To become a sponsor and help the artist beautify the shelter, email publicrelations@tylertexas.com or call Weidman at (903) 343-3662.