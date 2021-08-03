Tyler Animal Control and Shelter is offering no-cost adoptions for dogs and cats with a donation of six fleece blankets for August.
The Shelter hopes to have at least 30 animals adopted this month and to collect blankets for animals at the facility.
This summer, the Tyler Animal Control and Shelter partnered with different organizations to help gather supplies for the community and to find new homes for the animals.
In July, a total of 60 backpacks were gathered and given to CASA East Texas to help foster children with school supplies. There were 44 adoptions, including two guinea pigs, with the majority being free with the donations.
Animals adopted from Tyler Animal Services are spayed/neutered, microchipped and vaccinated. The standard adoption fee for dogs is $120 and $80 for cats.
To adopt, view available animals or submit an application, visit the Tyler Animal Services webpage. Call (903) 535-0045 for more information.