The American Legion Post 12 in Tyler is holdings its inaugural Bras on Fire event Saturday to raise awareness and funds as part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
The event, at 5503 American Legion Road, is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. and conclude with a Bras on Fire show at 4 p.m.
Kim McCarthy, who is a part of the post and is helping organize the event, said the legion wanted to hold an event like Bras for a Cause, but knew that any funds raised would not remain in the community.
“If we had done Bras for a Cause, we would have had to donate to that charity organization, which would have taken it out of the community,” McCarthy said. “We were trying to keep it local, so we had to rename it Bras on Fire.”
The event will still feature some aspects of Bras for a Cause, such as firefighters decorating bras and wearing them along with their bunker gear and dancing, she said. The bras will be bid on after the performances.
Firefighters from Smith County Emergency Services District No. 2 will participate.
Other activities include an indoor poker run; raffles; a 50/50 drawing; blood donation station; possibly a mammogram bus; and a meal of pulled pork sandwiches, beans, coleslaw and potato salad for $15 a plate.
Activities for children such as face painting and games will be offered until 1 p.m.
“We want the whole community to be involved,” McCarthy said. “It's going to be open to the public."
For information about the event, call American Legion Post 12 at (903) 593-9751, McCarthy at (430) 287-1590 or visit www.facebook.com/post12tylertx .