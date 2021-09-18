Favre Brown American Legion Auxiliary Unit No. 12 on Friday honored veterans of the Korean War in recognition of National Prisoner of War/Missing in Action Day.
This day is celebrated annually on the third Friday of September. The event is to remember those who were lost in war and honor their service and families.
“It doesn’t matter how (long ago) the war happened,” Wanda Barber, secretary and historian of the Tyler auxiliary chapter. “We need to honor those who were in these various wars.”
She said this event means a great deal to her because many of her family members have served, including her uncle, cousins and husband. Being around veterans and honoring them is something she loves to do, she added.
Debrah Christian, chaplain of the Tyler-based auxiliary unit, said her father served for 25 years and was in the Korean War. She said growing up around the military, this day means a lot to her.
“Today, honoring the Korean veterans means a lot to us because we never should forget who sacrificed for us to have these freedoms,” Christian said.
For the past five years, the Tyler based auxiliary unit has been recognizing a group or organization. This year they wanted to recognize Korean War veterans, so they chose the Lee Roy Baty Chapter No. 286 of the Korean War Veterans Association.
Barber said that they have been a part of the community for a long time and are very active.
To commemorate the veterans of the Korean War, Barber gave a brief history of the war, which lasted from 1950 to 1953. By the end of the Korean War there were a million casualties on each side and the search for those MIA or POWs began.