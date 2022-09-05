Mary’s Alterations is celebrating 40 years in business as it gains new ownership.
In 1982, Mary Castillo took her passion for sewing to the public when she opened her first alterations shop on Erwin Street. Forty years later, her business thrives, seeing hundreds of customers every month.
From simple jean hems to prom and elaborate wedding dresses, Castillo consistently provided professional alterations to customers all over East Texas. The same care taken with tailoring a custom men's suit is shown to repairs on outdoor furniture cushions.
The business had a big impact on the community and within days of opening Castillo had to hire employees.
“The need for this kind of service was very much in demand,” Castillo said.
In 1984 the business moved to Green Acres. In 1990 Mary’s Alterations moved again to French Quarter due to the growth of the business.
Castillo, born in Costa Rica, attended a sewing school at the age of 13 while living in Nicaragua where sewing became her passion.
“My husband was eight years from retiring from the military and I saw a need for an alteration shop as Tyler did not offer any adequate alteration shops,” she said.
On June 1 of this year, Castillo and her husband, David, sold the business to former employee and longtime client Georgia Harris.
“Being from Costa Rica, and wanting to semi-retire there and both of us getting up in age, and David being retired from the military, both our sons, having served in the military and going on to the university and earning their master degree's, getting married with four children of their own, we said it's time to retire, we've done our job,” Castillo said.
Citing trust and faith in her business background and love for styling, the couple is confident that the business they painstakingly built over the last 40 years will continue to grow and even offer new services.
“Ten years ago, Georgia's mother being our customer, I learned of Georgia Harris. She was seeking employment so I hired her, and for one or two years she helped us in managing the business with the upmost expertise and excellent business skills but with much regret, she left to help her dad in his business ventures,” Castillo said.
Castillo said she is excited for Harris to take over the beloved business.
“We are excited that Georgia was able to take over the business because she has the experience, the ambition for growth and wants to continue serving Tyler and East Texas with the same service that I offered for 40 years, and I know she will carry on that legacy,” she said.
“For 40 years, we have strived to offer the best clothing alterations service, and now we pass it on to Georgia Harris, a young, energetic person whom we know will continue our legacy,” Castillo added.
Harris said she has had a long-standing love of fashion.
“I worked for Mary and David in 2010 and 2011. I’ve always loved fashion and had a good understanding of clothing construction. The management aspect was also a good fit,” Harris said. “Mary taught me how to properly pin clothes. Many customers know they need alterations but aren’t quite sure what needs to be done. I had a two-year apprenticeship in exactly that.”
Harris said she and Castillo have built a wonderful friendship.
“Mary has been a great mentor to me. I honestly think of Mary and David as family. We had a wonderful working relationship in 2010 and 2011,” she said. “When I expressed interest in purchasing the business it was a seamless transition because we had such a strong foundation.”
“My husband and I are now empty nesters and have been for some time making plans for our future; owning an established, well-respected business that I already knew the ins and outs of just made sense,” Harris added.
Harris said she plans to carry on Castillo’s legacy.
“We will continue providing professional alterations no matter how great or small. Clothing will always be returned looking as if no work had been done because we do not cut corners. We take pride in our work just as Mary did,” she said.
“It is an honor to continue the legacy built by Mary and David. I am so appreciative of the trust our customers have shown since the transition and look forward to serving them for 40 more years,” Harris said. “I am also proud to offer new services via our freshly launched website, most notably Virtual Styling Sessions. Congratulations to Mary and David on 40 years of being the best in the business, and here's to many more years of helping East Texas families.”
Mary’s Alterations is located at 3913 South Broadway and can be reached at 903-581-1911. Hours of operation are Mon. through Fri. 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
For more information, visit www.marysalterationstyler.com.