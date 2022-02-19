Tyler activist follows grandmother's footsteps in advocating for change, standing in solidarity with Black community

Editor's Note: This is part of a series of stories highlighting influential Black community members in honor of Black History Month.
As a little girl, Ambra Phillips accompanied her grandmother to union and NAACP meetings, walking blocks to help get their community registered to vote. This wasn’t the type of thing where children would join their grandparents but stay in the background not paying attention. Instead, Phillips was right at her grandmother’s side, soaking it all in.
It’s her grandmother’s advocacy that Phillips carries in her mission today.
Back then, Phillips knew she was treated differently because of the color of her skin. Her grandmother, Jean Flowers, explained to her that she was different and that she would have to carry herself a certain way, speak a certain way and to be a certain way.
Phillips has never known any other life than that of advocacy for change at a local level. She doesn’t recognize it as special or unique, but normal, as if it’s what she’s supposed to be doing.
In her day job, Phillips is a surgical technologist in a labor and delivery unit at a local hospital. On the side though, Phillips does a little bit of everything, including educating, organizing community events and giving back to her community.
After Tamir Rice and Trayvon Martin were murdered and there was a lack of accountability, Phillips knew she had to do something. She saw her own sons in Rice and Martin. Phillips began to organize peaceful protests in the area, advocating for national issues at a local level.
“I got a lot of flack because everybody was saying, ‘Well we don’t have that problem in Tyler. Y’all don’t need to be protesting here,’ but it was a thing where we needed to stand in solidarity with everybody around the world,” Phillips said.
She quoted Emmett Till’s mother, who said “injustice anywhere is injustice everywhere.” Till was a 14-year-old African American who was murdered in Mississippi in 1955.
Phillips said she couldn’t turn her head as if she didn’t see the injustice around her or as if it didn’t affect her, although that injustice wasn’t particularly happening in Tyler.
“It absolutely affects me because I’m a Black woman, because I have Black children, because I have a Black father, and right is right and wrong is wrong,” Phillips said.
Following the peaceful protests, Phillips founded Tyler United, where volunteers hold voter registrations, promote voter advocacy, take voters to the polls and inform the public of who is on the ballot.
The activist also founded Kid's Day at the Park at Emmett Scott Park, right in the neighborhood where she grew up and in the park she played at almost every day. In recent years the get-together has been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but it has continued to be a success without her, which was her primary goal.
In 2016, Phillips organized a “Stop the Violence: State of Emergency” event that addressed Black-on-Black crimes. She said getting to the root of what’s going on in the community could possibly stop the violence and prevent it from happening.
It was her part in holding her community accountable.
“I’m equal. I’m not a basher of law enforcement, right is right, wrong is wrong, you call it out when you see it, you expect accountability, you want things to be better, and when I see things going on over here (in her community), ‘Hey, what’s going on? This is not right as well,’” Phillips said.
Phillips also leads a nonprofit organization named Integrity Strong that grants scholarships to single parents. The passion to want to do so came about because Phillips herself was a single parent for so long. She said she knew an organization like this would’ve been so valuable for her during that time, so today, she does the same for others.
The organization gives scholarships annually, each at $500 to single parents pursuing an education.
In 2020, Phillips also organized peaceful protests to show support for the name change of Robert E. Lee High School, now called Tyler Legacy.
Robert E. Lee High School opened in 1958 as an all-white school during a period of intense resistance to desegregation in many southern states. The Black segregated school was Emmett J. Scott High School, which was shut down. Students in that district were primarily moved to newly renamed John Tyler High School, now reclaiming its original name of Tyler High.
“We were out there at the meetings, we were protesting and yelling, emailing and all the things. I blew those emails up,” said Phillips. She said she felt the greatest tension she had ever felt in her entire life, but it was crucial that students felt like they had a voice. She said the name change of the high school was a small victory.
Phillips said protests can be a means for change, but so is marching, emailing and writing representatives, having uncomfortable conversations for education and simply trying to see different perspectives.
She is also a part of Tyler Together, which hosts the annual Martin Luther King Jr. event annually in downtown Tyler. Phillips also organizes community events throughout the year, including photos with Black Santa, which she does for representation in her community, and she is also a member of the NAACP, as her grandmother was.
Phillips’ ultimate goal is to grow her nonprofit into an Education Resource Center for children of all ages, high school seniors and adults. In her center, she hopes to help children with homework in after school programs, offer snacks and classes on the weekends for seniors to attend mock interviews and learn about various industries. She would also like to educate on mental health awareness and nutrition to adults in addition to children, because if the change begins at home, parents will raise their children with the same knowledge.
“I just don’t want there to be superficial change. I really want to see families be better, communities be better, our city be unified. This is not a service that will only be offered to my Black community. I just want to see everybody be better,” Phillips said.
Phillips graduated from John Tyler High School and earned her associate’s degree in radio and television broadcasting and later, studied surgical technology there. She is pursuing her political science degree at UT Tyler.
“A city less divided,” is what Phillips is advocating for today.