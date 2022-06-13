Inspections will begin June 14 and will include bridges in Gregg, Smith and Van Zandt Counties
TxDOT and contractor crews will begin bridge inspections on five bridges on IH 20 in Gregg, Smith and Van Zandt Counties on Tuesday.
The inspections will continue through Wednesday and will cause short traffic delays.
"The actual bridge inspection at each location is expected to take TxDOT and contractor crews between 45 minutes to an hour to complete. That is not the length of time motorists will be delayed by these closures. We do ask that motorists pay attention and use caution when driving in these areas," TxDOT said.
The schedule is as follows:
Tuesday, June 14 (alternating lane closures on FM 16, US 271, US 259):
IH 20 westbound over FM 16 in Van Zandt County (32.51836, -95.69577)
IH 20 eastbound over FM 16 in Van Zandt County (32.51828, -95.69608)
IH 20 westbound over US 271 in Gregg County (32.44119, -95.13408)
IH 20 westbound over US 259/SH 149 in Gregg County (32.45001, -94.70938)
Wednesday, June 15 (alternating lane closures on IH 20):
FM 2087 over IH 20 (32.43378, -94.78932)
SH 110 over IH 20 (32.483586, -95.522660)