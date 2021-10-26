The Texas Department of Transportation is holding both virtual and in-person public meetings for the proposed Old Jacksonville Highway (FM 2493) 6-lane widening project on Nov. 4. The proposed project would extend from SL 323 South to FM 2813, a total of 5.6 miles, according to TxDOT.
The proposed project is to widen FM 2493 from SL 323 to FM 2813 in of Tyler, according to TxDOT. The addition of additional travel lanes and upgraded intersections would improve mobility and safety.
“It is important to get their input,” said Jeff Williford, public information officer for the TxDOT Tyler District. “We work for the state of Texas, so we work for the public. Their input is very important.”
This is a big project, so keeping the public aware is a priority, Williford said. These public meetings will give them time to ask questions, offer input and concerns about the project and hopefully hear about the project timeline.
“I think when people don't know what's going on and they just see lanes closed or businesses having to reroute their traffic in, they always have questions.” Williford said. “This is one way to really get everything out in the open and for people who do have questions to come in and ask the people who will be working on this job the specific questions that they might have.”
During the in-person meeting the public will be shown a presentation, will have the chance to review hardcopies of project materials, ask questions of TxDOT staff and engineers working on the project and leave written comments.
The in-person meeting will be at Tyler Junior College West Campus Regional Training and Development Complex, 1530 S SW Loop 323, on Nov. 4 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The virtual meeting will include a pre-recorded presentation with audio and visual components. You can view the virtual meeting by visiting www.txdot.gov and searching “FM 2493 6-lane” starting on Nov. 4 at 8 a.m.
The virtual meeting will give viewers the same information as the in person meeting, Williford said. If anyone feels more comfortable seeing the presentation online rather than in person, they have that option.
“We don't want people to feel like if they don't show up in-person they’re not getting the whole project and things that are going on,” he said.
If you are unable to attend at this time, the presentation will be available until Nov. 19. You can call (903) 510-9100 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday if you do not have internet access and would like to ask questions or access project materials during the development process, according to TxDOT.
The mission of TxDOT is, “connecting you with Texas,” Williford said. Holding these meetings is a way for TxDOT to keep this connection and hopefully help make people's lives easier and the community safer, he added.
TxDOT wants to hear from the public and request written comments. Comments can be submitted online through the link provided during the meeting, at the in-person meeting, by emailing FM2493@txdot.gov or sent by mail to the FM 2493 6-Lane Widening Project, c/o Adrienne Leach, Texas Department of Transportation, 2709 W. Front St, Tyler, Tx 75702.
All public comments must be received or postmarked by Nov. 19. Comment responses will be included in the public meeting documentation report once completed.
For more information about the project visit https://www.txdot.gov/inside-txdot/projects/studies/tyler/fm-2493.html?fbclid=IwAR1QFHYkS3hyiEyHS2k1cD-9L7oTRvuFnsNnIPE6VLwo4L87uwp8S6269ao