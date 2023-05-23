A display in the middle of the downtown Tyler square exhibits one key fact: Seat belts are strong.
Texas Department of Transportation officials, safety advocates and law enforcement officers gathered in front of an eye-catching backdrop of a pickup truck dangling from seat belt material Tuesday morning reminding everyone that there are "tons" of reasons to buckle up.
The initiative is part of TxDOT's annual Click It or Ticket campaign, which urges Texans to remember the importance of taking a few seconds to buckle their seat belt when they get in a car.
"It could be the difference between life and death," TxDOT said in a press release.
Wearing a seat belt reduces the risk of dying in a vehicle crash by up to 45%, according to TxDOT. Despite this compelling fact, many drivers and passengers still choose not to use their seat belt. In fact, 1,258 unbuckled drivers and passengers died in 2022, up 2.5% from the year before; many of these deaths were entirely preventable, according to TxDOT.
To add extra motivation, law enforcement agencies across Texas will be stepping up enforcement of the state’s seat belt laws from May 22 through June 4.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimates that the Click It or Ticket initiative has saved more than 7,399 lives, prevented more than 120,000 serious injuries, and resulted in $28.5 billion in economic savings since its inception in 2002.
TxDOT’s Click It or Ticket campaign is a key component of #EndTheStreakTX, a broader social media and word-of-mouth effort that encourages drivers to make safer choices while behind the wheel to help end the streak of daily deaths. Nov. 7, 2000 was the last deathless day on Texas roadways, according to TxDOT.
For more information, visit the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration website.