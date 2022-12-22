As an arctic blast approaches the East Texas region, officials are preparing state roadways.
Maintenance crews at the Texas Department of Transportation's Tyler District on Thursday were beginning pre-treatment of multiple roadways, said TxDOT spokesperson Jeff Williford.
"Our crews are starting to pretreat our Tier 1 roadways, overpasses and bridges today," Williford said. "This is being done out of an abundance of caution with our focus on making sure we do what we can to keep motorists safe."
Williford asked that residents allow crews room to work when you see them on the road.
Tier 1 roadways include: Interstate 20, U.S. Highway 271, U.S. Highway 69, and State Highway 110. Crews are also treating the bridges over Lake Palestine on State Highway 155.
The National Weather Service of Shreveport has forecast "the coldest air of the season" over the next few days, with "bitterly cold temperatures and even colder wind chills."
NWS has issued several advisories, including a wind chill advisory in effect now as wind chills drop to near below zero behind an arctic cold front late Thusday through Friday morning. Gusty northwest winds will combine with cold temperatures in the single digits to lower teens to produce "dangerously cold wind chills," the NWS reported.
NWS also issued a hard freezing warning beginning at 6 p.m. Thursday through noon Saturday. Also, a wind advisory went into effect at 10 a.m. Thursday and will remain in effect through 6 a.m. Friday.
Sustained winds from 20 to 30 mph are expected behind an arctic cold front with gusts as high as 35 to 40 mph, according to NWS.
NWS Meteorologist Aaron Davis said low temperatures on Friday are expected to be 10 degrees and below (not including wind chill), "warming" into the 20s over the weekend. The high Friday in Tyler will be 24 degrees while the high Saturday is forecast to be 34 degrees. For Christmas Day, the high is forecast to be 39 with a low of 26 that night.
He cautioned people who are traveling to be prepared in case they experience any kind of car trouble.
"We are not messaging major impacts to travel," he said, but because it's going to be so cold on a holiday weekend with a lot of travel expected, car trouble on the highway is instantly hazardous. People must take steps to ensure they can stay warm, particularly their hands so they can work outside if necessary to get their car out of the way, for instance.
"It's going to be windy, and it's going to be cold, and it's going to be like this through the weekend," Davis said.