The Tyler-area district is one of the highest in the state for pedestrian fatalities, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. TxDOT representatives worked as 'human billboards' in high-traffic areas of the city on Monday as part of their month-long pedestrian safety awareness campaign.

In conjunction with National Pedestrian Safety Month, TxDOT has launched its own "Be Safe, Drive Smart" to remind drivers and pedestrians about the importance of following the rules of the road and watching out for each other, according to a TxDOT press release.

The campaign, which was put into action at both the University of Texas at Tyler and Tyler Junior College campuses Monday, is being pushed in 10 of the 25 TxDOT districts in Texas. Tyler is among one of the locations because it is within the top 10 districts for pedestrian fatalities in 2021 in the state.

“We have been out here (at the UT Tyler campus) all morning thanking people for using the crosswalk and utilizing it properly,” said Heather Singleton, Tyler District TxDOT traffic safety specialist. “We're watching to kind of observe how traffic is flowing and how they're responding to the lights that they see for the crosswalk as well.”

Pedestrian deaths in 2021 were up 15% in Texas which is a “really big increase,” she said. While pedestrians are only involved in 1% of crashes in the state, they still account for 19% of roadway deaths.

In the Tyler district, which includes Smith County and the surrounding seven counties, last year there were 104 crashes that resulted in 30 pedestrian fatalities, Singleton said.

“That's 30 people from this area who are not going home to their family and friends anymore. They're not going to church, school, work … they're gone,” she said. “One fatality is too many and 30 is certainly too many.”

Awareness is raised by having people act as “walking billboards,” Singleton said. The representatives wear large signs on their backs and walk around high-traffic areas, specifically spots with crosswalks, to ensure people see the messages.

The signs include statements such as, “Slow down. Watch for pedestrians,” “Wait for the signal. Cross only at intersections and crosswalks,” and more. They include messages in both English and Spanish.

These are short messages that can be quickly read and seen from miles away, ensuring the message gets across but doesn't distract drivers, Singleton said.

In an attempt to combat pedestrian fatalities, TxDOT is doing both infrastructure and educational events. The “walking billboard” aspect of this campaign is something TxDOT has never used in a campaign before, so it makes people more interested in what is going on and makes them want to look.

Singleton said TxDOT also takes the campaign to health fairs, colleges, local schools and partners with law enforcement and others to push out the message.

“It's really a community effort. They say it takes a village to raise a child, well it takes a village to get a traffic safety message out too,” Singleton said. “We just partner with and talk with and go visit and network with as many people as we can.”

Part of her job is to go out and educate the public on the safest ways to be on the roadway or utilize roads, Singleton said. There are several tips TxDOT recommends for pedestrians and drivers.

TxDOT encourages people not to walk along roads in the dark if they do not have to; however, if they do, they should wear bright/reflective items, carry a flashlight, stay in well-lit areas and do other things to make themselves visible. Pedestrians should also utilize crosswalks, walk against the traffic and more.

When talking to drivers, they are told to look twice for pedestrians, like with motorcycles, Singleton said.

“Something that people don't know is the speed limit of up to 40 miles an hour, as low as 40 miles an hour really, can be a fatal crash between a vehicle involving a pedestrian's body,” she said.

With the campaign so far, Singleton said people seem to be listening and acknowledging the message. Many don't realize there is an issue with pedestrian fatalities in the area, she added.

“I'm hoping that people see these messages and actually take the time to slow down and pay attention to what they need to do in order to keep themselves safe,” she said. “I'm out giving the message, these folks are out here helping me give this message, but if people don't take it, retain it, pay attention to it and utilize it, it's not gonna really serve its purpose.”

According to Texas state law, if you are driving you must:

Stop and yield for pedestrians, bicyclists and other vulnerable road users in crosswalks.

When turning, yield the right of way to pedestrians and bicyclists.

Pass bikes at a safe distance and give bicyclists room to ride.

If you are walking:

Cross the street only at intersections and crosswalks.

Obey all traffic and crosswalk signals.

Use sidewalks. If there’s no sidewalk, walk on the left side of the road, facing oncoming traffic.