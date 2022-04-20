Transportation officials say they are making an effort to improve safety across the state.

The Texas Department of Transportation held a meeting with the Texas Transportation Commission in Austin on Tuesday to share what they have been doing to educate drivers and improve road safety.

TxDOT and representatives of the Metropolitan Planning Organization Safety Task Force spoke about how they have been working together to decrease traffic fatalities in Texas and future plans.

“I think what we’re seeing today is safety is everyone's issue,” said Michael Morris, director of transportation for North Central Council of Governments.

In 2021, 46% of fatalities in the state were caused by the driver not wearing a seatbelt, according to Lance Simmons, TxDOT director of engineering and safety operations.

"I've timed myself, it takes maybe less than four seconds to put a seatbelt on, but that could be the most important four seconds of your day,” Simmons said.

The second-highest statewide statistic was 37% of fatalities caused by someone driving under the influence, he said. Other traffic-related fatalities were pedestrian fatalities at 18%, bicycle fatalities at 2%, motorcycle fatalities at 12% and work zone-related fatalities at 5%.

Officials are working to increase awareness in each of these areas with reduced speed limits, campaigns, press visits, educational series, advertising and more, Simmons said.

Engineering projects are also being used to decrease traffic fatalities in Texas.

We have implemented numerous engineering countermeasures to increase safety on our roadways," said Michael Chacon, TxDOT director of traffic safety.

Some areas of focus include safer roadway lane departures, widening roads, measures for pedestrian and bicycle safety, rumble strips, median barriers, adding turn lanes, more signalizations, enhancing crosswalks and more.

A big area of focus since 2011 is wrong-way driver initiatives, Chacon said. The focus grew after a police officer in San Antonio was killed by someone driving the wrong way and the issue has since found its way to other large Texas metroplexes, he said.

Some recommendations in place for wrong-way drivers are reflective tape on sign posts, lit-up wrong way arrows, oversized wrong way signs on ramps, lowered signs, LED lights on sign borders and dynamic message signs to warn drivers.

There are also safety countermeasures that have already been put in place that come from the Federal Highway Administration, Chacon said. These include but are not limited to crosswalk pavement markings, limited speeds in work zones, becoming a stop for pedestrians and chevron pavement markings.

Other than putting engineering countermeasures in place, annual district safety plans have also been completed the last two years, Chacon said. A big focus area for these is pointing out what each district is seeing in their areas based on crash data and areas of concern and focus.

Each district can request a list of projects for TxDOT to fund, Chacon said. This is a part of the Highway Safety Improvement Program that is meant to address fatalities and serious injuries.

TxDOT gives districts money based on the data provided with a target of a 2% decrease in fatalities and serious injuries, Chacon said.

Some of the other things being done outside of engineering include dashboards that show 10 years of data in emphasis areas; dashboard cameras to allow TxDOT to warn people of what is ahead on the road; a new Strategic Highway Safety Plan; and a project safety scoring tool that allows designers to go in and see how engineering changes would impact safety.

As the MPO Safety Task Force engages in this statewide effort, Morris said it is important to remember each district is different and there cannot be a “one size fits all." Each MPO should have the opportunity to develop both short-term and long-term focuses to solve the issues in their area, he said.