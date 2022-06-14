Bridge inspections that were slated to begin Tuesday have been postponed, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.
TxDOT and contractor crews were scheduled to begin inspections on five bridges on IH 20 in Gregg, Smith and Van Zandt Counties on Tuesday.
Once they are rescheduled, drivers should expect some delays.
"The actual bridge inspection at each location is expected to take TxDOT and contractor crews between 45 minutes to an hour to complete. That is not the length of time motorists will be delayed by these closures. We do ask that motorists pay attention and use caution when driving in these areas," TxDOT said.
Future projects
IH 20 westbound over FM 16 in Van Zandt County (32.51836, -95.69577)
IH 20 eastbound over FM 16 in Van Zandt County (32.51828, -95.69608)
IH 20 westbound over US 271 in Gregg County (32.44119, -95.13408)
IH 20 westbound over US 259/SH 149 in Gregg County (32.45001, -94.70938)
FM 2087 over IH 20 (32.43378, -94.78932)
SH 110 over IH 20 (32.483586, -95.522660)