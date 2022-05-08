Two Tyler women were killed and another injured in a two-vehicle wreck Friday night on Texas 31 in Smith County.
Angelina H. Coward, 55, and Nanette H. Harris, 79, were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, according to information released Sunday by Texas Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Sgt. Jean Dark.
Troopers responded at about 8:45 p.m. Friday to the crash on Texas 31 about 12 miles east of Tyler, according to Dark.
A preliminary investigation shows a van driven by Coward was headed west on Texas 31 when it pulled onto the shoulder to make a U-turn, Dark said. The van pulled in front of a car, driven by 64-year-old Kim Powell of Tyler, which was also traveling west.
Harris was a passenger in the vehicle driven by Coward, according to Dark.
Powell was taken to UT Health East Texas in Tyler and was listed in stable condition.