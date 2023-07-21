Downtown Tyler Transit.jpg
Due to road construction, the Tyler Transit bus stop at 106 Broadway Ave. and Elm St. near Downtown will be closed from Monday, July 24, through Friday, July 28.

The northbound right lane of Broadway Avenue will be partially closed for construction to the Wilcox Lofts located at 230 S Broadway Ave.

Temporary changes for July 24 through July 28 are below:

Closed Bus Stop – 106 Broadway & Elm (Northbound)

Route 10 – Broadway Express

Route 14 – Front St. & Erwin Ave.

Alternate Bus Stops

Southbound Stop 136 – 208 S College Ave., Fair Plaza Parking Garage

Northbound Stop 107 – 100 E Ferguson St., Regions Bank on the Square

