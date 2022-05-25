Two Tyler men died and a child has serious injuries after a fatal crash on Toll 49 west of Tyler on Wednesday.
Troopers responded around 7:37 a.m. to the two-vehicle crash on Toll 49 just north of FM 724 in Smith County, according to Texas Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Sgt. Jean Dark.
Jesse S. Canal, 30, was driving north in the left lane on Toll 49 while Taylor A. Reyes, 31, was driving south.
Canal drove on the wrong side of the road in a no passing zone and hit Reyes' vehicle in the opposite lane of traffic.
Canal and Reyes, who were both wearing seat belts, were pronounced dead at the scene, DPS said.
A 7-year-old Tyler boy, who was a passenger of one of the vehicles, was transported to a Tyler hospital for treatment of his injuries. He is currently in serious condition, DPS said.
The boy was also wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash.
Weather conditions were clear and dry at the time of the crash.