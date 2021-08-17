Stars were gained and lost across East Texas in new, updated annual hospital ratings from the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
Tyler’s Christus Trinity Mother Frances and UT Health Science Center at Tyler led the way with four-star ratings, while Longview Regional Medical Center gained a star to join UT Health East Texas Tyler at three stars. In Longview, Christus Good Shepherd fell from three stars to two in the most recent report.
The CMS rates hospitals nationwide annually on a variety of factors, such as timely and effective care, complications and deaths, unplanned hospital visits, psychiatric unit services and payment and value of care. Hospitals are rated on a scale of one to five stars, with five stars being the best.
According to the CMS, the overall star rating includes a variety of the more than 100 measures CMS publicly reports. Once reporting thresholds are met, a hospital’s overall star rating is calculated using only those measures for which data are available. The average is about 37 measures. Data included in the report goes as far back as 2016 and includes results from as recent as the end of 2019.
Longview Regional said in a statement it is proud of its improved rating.
“In the past two years, our clinical teams have made tremendous strides in controlling infection and reducing hospital-acquired complications. With their focus we’ve decreased the number of central line associated bloodstream infections, catheter associated urinary tract infections and clostridium difficile,” said Libby Bryson, director of marketing for Longview Regional Medical Center.
According to Longview Regional, the hospital reports weekly on its ratings for categories which include infections, readmissions, patient experiences, safety indicators and emergency department indicators. From the reports, the executive leadership team is able to identify key areas of opportunity where hospitals can improve.
“We have adopted numerous best practices related to communications and service to enhance our patients’ experiences, through leader rounding, and we emphasize the importance of using patient whiteboards to offer information about who is caring for patients and their pain and fall score. Longview Regional remains committed to providing safe, quality care for every patient. Our physicians, nurses, and other clinicians work to continually improve care, and measurement helps us identify progress and opportunities to further improve,” read a statement.
UT Health East Texas also said it is proud of its North Campus Tyler’s four-star rating, and expects to see continued success at hospitals across the division as quality improvements implemented are reflected in the ratings.
“It’s important to remember that the data is not a reflection of the current state. For example, the most recent release for CMS is based on data that reaches as far back as 2016, previous to the formation of the health system. UT Health has implemented frameworks for driving quality, safety and experience, which improve patient outcomes in a comprehensive, methodical and systematic manner.”
In the statement, the hospital said quality, safety and experience are priorities of their mission to care for patients, families and each other. “The work we’re doing will reflect in future CMS star reporting.”
Executive Vice President and Chief Clinical Officer for Christus Health Sam Bagchi said in a statement that both Christus Trinity Mother Frances Health System and Christus Good Shepherd are committed to providing for patients and their family members and that the commitment was further heightened during the past year due to COVID-19 as teams across the organization worked to serve the community.
“We support the concept of providing an easier way for patients and communities to understand and access (CMS) data. However, in doing so, the rating system can oversimplify the complexities of delivering high-quality care based on data that is being collected during different time frames by multiple health care agencies, often lagging behind for up to five years,” Bagchi said.
Bagchi also added that both Christus health systems have received numerous quality and safety awards and accreditations from national organizations, such as the American Heart Association, the American College of Surgeons, and the Joint Commission. He said the recognitions single out excellence in heart and stroke care, patient safety and overall quality, among more services.
“In every ministry, Christus is focused on providing patient care, and we are allocating our resources and staff to ensure we continue to deliver high-quality, faith-based care,” Bagchi said.
“That involves bringing more caregivers from different areas of the organization to the bedside, including clinicians from our quality teams, who are responsible for preparing and entering data for surveys and consideration for awards and recognitions. We anticipate reporting our updated health system information for the years of 2020 to 2021 by the end of this year,” he said.
The overall star rating for hospitals summarizes quality information on important topics, like readmissions and deaths after heart attacks or pneumonia. The overall rating, between 1 and 5 stars, summarizes a variety of measures across seven areas of quality into a single star rating for each hospital. The seven measure groups include mortality, safety of care, readmission, patient experience, effectiveness of care, timeliness of care and efficient use of medical imaging.
According to the CMS, “The overall star rating is based on how well a hospital performs across different areas of quality, such as treating heart attacks and pneumonia, readmission rates, and safety of care.”