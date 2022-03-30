Concentrating on their studies and tennis practice is tough to balance with their thoughts often turning to the war being fought at home for two Tyler Junior College students from Ukraine.
Yeva Kononovych, 18, and Yeva Kramarova, 17, in August — months before Russia invaded Ukraine — moved to Tyler to attend TJC on tennis scholarships. They said their families are glad they are safe in the United States, but the pair battle fear and anxiety as they think of the war at home.
“I am trying to do my best for my family because they are happy that I’m here. I’m safe, so I should practice and study,” Kononovych said. “But of course, sometimes I feel so depressed about my country and have scary thoughts all the time coming to my mind — and they make me feel so negative and nervous.”
She said she worries “all the time.” She keeps up with the news and checks social media, and she talks with family and friends back home to support them.
Kononovych said the situation is particularly chaotic in Nikopol, the town she is from.
“They are hearing sirens all the time, explosions and shootings,” she said. “People are scared. They try to hide themselves and help each other to survive, because a lot of people in the eastern part don’t have food, electricity, medicine and other necessities.”
Kramarova, whose family lives in her hometown of Ivano-Frankivsk, said it is very difficult to be away from her family while seeing videos of Ukraine being destroyed.
“I can’t even find the words to explain what I actually feel. All my thoughts are only negative,” she said. “However, I know that Ukrainian people will never give up.”
Tyler Junior College head tennis coach Dash Connell said for the first few days of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, other people were unsure how to react or what to say to the two students whose families remained near the center of the conflict.
“We quickly realized that we had the ability to at least comfort them and listen to them and what was happening,” he said. “I’ve been really proud of the love and support our team has shown.”
Connell said he thinks tennis and school have been good for Kononovych and Kramarova because whenever they are not playing or studying, they are receiving messages about or keeping up with what is happening at home. He said the pair are “tough, smart girls” who have handled each day of the conflict with maturity.
Although Connell said he, the athletic department and the school don’t have all the answers, there are ways they can continue to support Kononovych and Kramarova.
“We listen first. We don’t have answers to a lot of the questions they are asking, but we can support them and let them know we are listening and will help them find ways to communicate truth to what is happening at their home,” he said. “We can make sure they will be looked after during this entire year, including the summer. We have been able to pray for them, their families and Ukraine as well. The community, the TJC athletic department and these teams have voiced their support for them.”
Karamarov said that support makes a difference.
“Focusing on studying and practicing was hard at the beginning,” she said. “But now together with my coaches and team’s support, I am doing much better.”
The teens said they speak daily with family in Ukraine through social media.