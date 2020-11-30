Two pedestrians are dead after being hit by a truck Sunday in Van Zandt County.
At 6:30 p.m., Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to the fatal call on U.S. Highway 80 in Wills Point.
The investigators preliminary report indicates that the driver of a 2015 Ford F-150 was traveling west on U.S. 80. At the same time, two pedestrians were walking north across U.S. 80 from a service station.
The driver swerved to avoid a collision, but still struck the pedestrians. The vehicle came to rest in the intersection of State Highway 64 and US Highway 80.
The driver was not injured.
The pedestrians were identified as Mark Everett Nevala, 52, and Rhonda Rae Kulp, 55, both of Brandon, Florida.
Nevala was transported to Christus Trinity Mother Frances in Canton; and Kulp was airlifted to Christus Trinity Mother Frances in Tyler. Both were later pronounced dead at the hospitals.
The crash remains under investigation.