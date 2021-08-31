The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office has reported two missing children from the Rusk area are now safe.
An Amber Alert was issued around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday for 11-year-old Desmond Wells and 10-year-old Ashlynn Wells. The children were last seen in the 11200 block of U.S. Highway 84 in Rusk at 1:15 p.m. Monday, and 32-year-old Jesse Ray Schmidt was named as a suspect.
Later on Tuesday, Sheriff Brent Dickson said both juveniles were located with Schmidt in Kilgore, and both kids have been released to Child Protective Services custody.
"I would like to thank the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division, Texas Rangers, Federal Bureau of Investigations, US Marshalls, Kilgore Police Department, along with numerous other agencies that assisted in the investigation," Dickson said. "I would also like to thank the numerous citizens that called with tips. This case is still active pending further investigation."