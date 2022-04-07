Two firefighters and a resident were injured in a fire early this morning in Noonday.
Crews responded at about 3:30 a.m. to the blaze in the 14000 block of County Road 1237, according to a statement from the Smith County Fire Marshal’s office. Firefighters from Noonday, Flint-Gresham and Dixie departments responded.
Firefighters found a resident who had escaped the home but had been burned. While battling the fire, two firefighters were also burned, according to the office.
The three people who were burned were taken to a local hospital. One firefighter was later flown to Parkland Hospital in Dallas “for advanced treatment,” the statement said.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims of this morning’s house fire,” Fire Marshal Jay Brooks said. “We are actively investigating the fire, but right now our concerns are for the injured.”
The house “appears to be a total loss,” according to the office. The investigation is in its early stages, and no names will be released until family is notified, Brooks said.