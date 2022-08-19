Two East Texas teenagers were killed and one other person was injured in a crash in Wood County on Thursday night.
Ginger B. Durham, 18, of Mineola, and a 16-year-old male from Alba, died when their cars collided on Highway 69, about 1.3 miles southeast of Alba, around 9:15 p.m. Thursday night, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
The 16-year-old male, whose identity was not released, was driving south on Highway 69 as Durham was driving on the other side of the road. The male's car crossed the double yellow line and hit Durham's vehicle, according to DPS' preliminary investigation.
Durham and the male teenager were both pronounced dead on scene. Both were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, according to DPS.
A passenger in Durham's car was also injured. Kaden. L. West, 21, of Mineola, was airlifted to a local hospital for treatment. West is in stable condition as of Friday morning, according to DPS.
This is at least the second fatal crash involving teenagers in East Texas that DPS has reported this week.
On Wednesday afternoon, 18-year-old Molly L. Reck was killed and one other teenager was injured in a head-on collision in Smith County.
The crash occurred near the intersection of FM 346 and County Road 122 west of Whitehouse. Reck was driving down FM 346 when a vehicle on the other side of the road ran off the road, then overcorrected and crossed into Reck's lane, hitting her vehicle.
The other vehicle was driven by a 16-year-old female, who was taken to a local hospital and was in stable condition, DPS reported. Both were wearing seatbelts.
Less than two weeks ago, a 17-year-old Whitehouse female was killed in a crash involving an 18-wheeler at the intersection of Toll 49 and State Highway 110.
On Aug. 8, the teen and William P. Cantrell, 46, of Whitehouse, were driving down the road when an 18-wheeler driving at an unsafe speed in a curve caused Cantrell's vehicle to run off the road, overcorrect, then roll over, according to DPS.
Both victims were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.