A pack of Bulldogs and a tribe of Apaches met on the diamond Wednesday afternoon in Tyler.
The two squads were 1-2 in Region XIV's North Zone entering play and they will stay the same after splitting a doubleheader at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Mike Carter Field.
Navarro College won the first game 2-1 while Tyler Junior College captured Game 2, 9-5.
The Bulldogs from Corsicana are 24-16 overall and 15-9 in the division, while the Apaches are 22-19 and 14-10.
GAME 1
In the first game, NC had a total of five hits. The Bulldogs plated two runs in the fifth and made it stand up.
Navarro pitcher Evan Maldanado (6-3) got the win by hurling five innings, allowing one hit while striking out 10 and walking five. Triston Wittau registered his fourth save, pitching two innings whille giving up one hit and striking out three.
The Apaches were held to two hits — Jaron Layness and Rene Galvan. Thomas Soto had the lone RBI and Wesley Mitchell scored the run.
Reid Hensley (0-4) took the loss, going four innings while giving up four hits and two runs. He struck out five, walked two and gave up two solo runs.
Aden Lucas finished the game for TJC, pitching three innings. He allowed one hit and no runs while striking out one and not walking a batter.
GAME 2
Will Bush and Nicholas Anderson hit home runs to pace the Apaches in the second game.
Anderson added a double and single for three hits. He had three RBIs. Galvan added a double and an RBI.
Bush had two hits and two RBIs with Ryan Walker adding two base hits. Lyness added an RBI single.
Scoring runs were Galvan (2), Anderson (2), Walker (1), Bush (1), Jake Castillo (1), Soto (1) and Lyness (1).
Kade Budd (1-0) got the win for TJC, going six innings in the nine-inning game while allowing five hits and three runs. He struck out six and walked two. Noah Ruen got his second save by relieving Clayton Kelley. Ruen pitched three innings and did not give up a hit or a run. He struck out five and walked one.
Matt Houston had three hits for the Bulldogs, a home run, double and single.
The Apaches turned three double plays.
Both teams are back in action on Friday. TJC travels to Bossier City, Louisiana to meet Bossier Parish Community College in a DH (1 and 3 p.m.), while Navarro plays host to Panola College at 1 and 3 p.m.
TJC returns to CTMF Mike Carter Field for a couple of series next week — vs. Northeast Texas, 1 and 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 12; and vs. Panola, noon and 2:30 p.m. Saturday, April 15.