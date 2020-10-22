This year’s Turn Tyler Pink, an annual event to raise awareness about breast cancer, has been canceled due to COVID-19 safety concerns.
The event is presented by the Tyler Professional Firefighters Association, and Tyler firefighter Cancer Awareness & Relief Effort, or CARE, shirts are sold every year to benefit local women’s cancer organizations.
In years past, the event would feature performances, health education materials and other activities on the downtown square.
In an announcement on Facebook, Turn Tyler Pink organizers said they were saddened to see the event canceled, but that the shirts can still be purchased to help women with breast cancer.
“However that does not mean CARE is going to stop its efforts in helping spread awareness of breast cancer,” the announcement read. “CARE is still going to donate to local women’s cancer organizations despite not having the event.”
Shirts are available at Tyler Fire Department Station No. 5, located at 1532 S. Bennett Ave., for $10.
“As always, CARE and the Tyler Professional Firefighters Association thank everyone for their continued love and support,” the Facebook post stated. “None of this would be possible without the amazing community in Tyler!”