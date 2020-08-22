On Saturday afternoon, the cries of “four more years” could be heard for half a mile as over 1,000 supporters gathered at Lake Tyler for a boat parade supporting the re-election campaign of President Donald Trump.
Organizer Katie Medina said this is her third boat rally, with the first two being in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.
“My husband and I, we were sitting at home one night and we were watching the protests — you know, all the unrest and the craziness going on — and we started thinking about our kids and what future they have if this continues to go on in America,” Medina said. “There’s not a lot of places that you can go and support Trump without it being a rally. You have your rallies, but not a lot of people can get in there.”
The event opened with prayer and the national anthem and moved on to several speakers.
Speakers included Medina, former Smith County Republican Precinct 31 Chair Stanley Cofer, Smith County Republican Party Chairman David Stein, and Special Interest Director for the Trump Campaign Keenan Williams. The messages shared by the speakers ranged from encouragement to go vote, pride of being a United States citizen, action as a nation under God and responsibility to keep the police funded. Attendees also spoke out against the Black Lives Matter movement.
“All the dissension among the Republican Party, we don’t need it right now,” Stein said from atop an old fire engine turned stage. “Between now and Nov. 3, I need to register people to vote, I need to get people excited about voting, and then we’ve got to make sure they turn out to vote on Nov. 3. And if we do, we’re going to send (Republican Texas State Rep.) Matt Schaefer back to the statehouse for another two years. We’re going to send Sen. John Cornyn back to another six years.”
Medina said that for her, the boat rally was just providing the community a platform for others to show their support.
And that support came in boatloads. Hundreds of boats filled the Lake Tyler Marina and even more vehicles gathered near the water around the concession park.
Flags and banners waved with a multitude of messages. While most were the anticipated “Trump 2020” flag, others touted messages like “Trump 2024”, “Make Liberals Cry Again”, “No More Bull—” and the Confederate flag.
The event page on Facebook requested attendees beforehand to not display Confederate flags.
“You can pull radicals from both sides, and you can paint that as aligned with the party; and that’s not the truth, that doesn’t represent the majority,” Medina said. “We ask that people not bring that out because it’s a divisive symbol … We want everybody to feel welcome. Our thing is, you represent yourself, and our message is clear.”
The location on the lake was chosen, according to Medina, to accommodate the number of people expected, and to provide adequate space for everyone to social distance. After the many speakers and presentations, the boat parade started at the marina and ended at The Boulders at Lake Tyler.